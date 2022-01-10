New Ulster County Legislature meets today

The organizational meeting of the 2022-2023 Ulster County Legislature will be held at 6:30 p.m. today (January 10) on the fifth floor of the county office building at 240 Fair Street in Kingston. The Democrats will have a two-thirds majority for the first time in the modern era rather than the one-vote margin that had made it hard for them to get things done (just like Congress!) in the previous legislature. Now they won’t have that excuse.

First on the agenda will be the election of a chairperson. Who will it be?

An interesting item on the short agenda is Resolution Seven establishing a special committee to review and evaluate Anerican Rescue Plan funding expenditures. That’s a shot across the bow of county executive Pat Ryan, notifying him that this legislature intends to have a say on the expenditure of federal funds.

Legislative sessions are livestreamed and available via Vimeo athttps://livestream.com/accounts/1512750/events/1824203. The link is external. Public comment is administered by Call In Studio. Dial 205-Ulster-0 or 205-857-8370 to be connected.