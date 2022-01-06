Peter Bogdanovich dies

Actor, director, film historian critic and movie buff. Kingston-born Peter Bogdanovich has died, He was 82.

Bogdanovich up directed suvh movies as The Last Picture Show, Nickelodeon, The Cat’s Meow, What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Mask, She’s Funny That Way, They All Laughed, Daisy Miller, At Long Last Love and Texasville.

As an actor, he appeared in various roles, He was also a disc jockey in the Kill Bill movies, Bart Simpson’s therapist on The Simpsons and Dr. Elliott Kupferberg in The Sopranos.

As writer, he contributed to Cahiers du Cinema and did articles for Esquire Magazine.

He also had more thah his share of Hollywood marriages and affairs.

In 2013 he came to the area of his birth to accept the Woodstock Film Festival’s Maverick Lifetime Achievement Award and gave a talk at the Kleinert Gallery in Woodstock.