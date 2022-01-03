This week in local sports (1/5/22)

Kingston High to limit spectators

The Kingston schools will limit spectators at home games for the remainder of their winter sports season, which not counting playoffs runs through mid-February. School officials said the move is necessary to keep sports going in the midst of rising Covid infections throughout Ulster County.

Effective immediately, each athlete will be permitted to have two spectators at any indoor home athletic event, with the exception of swimming, at which no spectators will be allowed. Outdoor events like track and alpine skiing are not impacted by the policy. Basketball, bowling, gymnastics and wrestling will proceed under the new attendance rules.

Athletes will be required to provide the names of two individuals who will be in attendance ahead of each home game. For doubleheaders in Kate Walton Field House, approved spectators for the first game will be required to leave the gym before spectators for the second game are allowed in.

In a letter dated December 29, superintendent Paul Padalino said the move was in part inspired by other school districts with spectator policies. “Many school districts in our division have already implemented similar policies for their home games with success,” Padalino said. “Spectator rosters are sent to those schools on the morning of each game or match, and the same will be expected of those schools visiting our campuses.”

Padalino wrote that the winter policy is necessary to help mitigate the potential spread at athletic events. The spring sports season, due to begin in late March, is comprised of outdoor sports.

“I know this is an unfortunate situation and I regret the loss of student participation as fans, but the safety of all and stopping the spread in our schools and community is the main priority,” Padalino said.

Kingston High indoor track

The Kingston High School indoor track and field team may have spent most of its winter season outdoors, but it made a late-December journey indoors for the Marine Corps Holiday Classic Invitational in the New York City Armory.

The Tigers picked up eleven medals at the invitational, while tallying 15 personal bests and a meet record. The latter came courtesy of Andrew Lee, who won the freshman 1000-meter run in 2:56.41. Other first-place winners included Carla Bautista (1000, 3:18.10) and Maia Rich (freshman 1000, PR 3:30.82). Rich also placed third in the freshman 600 with a time of 1:56.31.

Luca Maneri placed second in the 600 with a time of 12:28.27 for the Kingston boys. Elizabeth Kiluba took third in the freshman 55-meter hurdles (PR 11.39) and fourth in the long

Elizabeth Kiluba had a big outing, placing third in the freshman 55 hurdles, fourth in the freshman/sophomore long jump (11-7.75), and seventh in the freshman 400 (1:21.45).

Other strong finishes for the Tiger girls came from Charlotte McFarland (2nd, freshman 1000, 3:45.14), Meadow Bock (4th, sophomore shot put, PR 14-3.50; 12th, weight throw, 18-5.0), Ellie Meyers (4th, 400, 1:10.50; 9th, 600, 1:56.88), Paige Molyneaux (9th, weight throw, PR 23-5; 11th, shot put, PR 23-3.75) and Aislinn Hertle (14th, 600, PR 2:14.31; 26th, 300, PR 57.02).

On the boys’ side, Liam Gheradi (5th, sophomore 1000, 4:27.29), Jack Connolly (7th, shot put, 35-3.75), Sydney Hymes (9th, shot put, PR, 33-9.75; 11th, weight throw, 22-8.50), Ethan Tobey (10th, 400, 57.98; 18th, 600, 1:44.06), Zach Martinez (O17th, 600, 1:43.77) and Charlie Molyneaux (24th, 600, 1:56.69).

Next up for the KHS track team is a multi-school meet at Wallkill High School on Saturday, January 8.

Kingston High boys’ basketball

The Kingston High School boys’ varsity basketball team split a pair of games in the Shen/Impact Holiday Classic at the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon last week, opening with a 59-47 win against Fox Lane on December 29 and falling 62-51 to St. Anthony’s High School of Long Island the following day.

The Tigers led by eight early in the first half against Fox Lane before seeing their opponent fight back to within 22-19 at the intermission. But a 23-13 third quarter kept Kingston in the driver’s seat for good.

Ke’montae Thawe led the Tigers with 20 points, while Ryan McCardle (17 points), Elijah Abrams (10 points) and Kevin Andrade (8 points) also contributed.

Kingston also led early against St. Anthony’s, taking a 23-20 advantage into the halftime break. But the Friars went on a second half tear, outscoring the Tigers 42-28 down the stretch. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt led all scorers with 22 for St. Anthony, with Dakari Thomas just behind with 22.

Kingston was led by Thawe’s 19 points, with Abrams (7 points), Demario Smith (6 points) and Cam Potter (6 points) also pitching in.

The Tigers were 4-1 after the tournament. They’ll look to get back to their winning ways when they host Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association for Warwick at Kate Walton Field House on January 8.

Saugerties High girls’ basketball

The Saugerties High School girls’ varsity basketball team split a pair of games in last week’s Amsterdam Girls Basketball Showcase tourney.

The Sawyers opened play with a 58-35 dismantling of Troy on December 27. Sage Fanelli had nearly half of Saugerties’ point total with 27, including eight three-pointers. Natalie cker added 14 for the Sawyers.

Saugerties dropped their matchup with Shaker High the following day, losing 47-43. Molly Boek scored 13 to lead the Sawyers.

The Sawyers return home on Friday, January 7 when they host Mid-Hudson Athletic League opponent Red Hook.