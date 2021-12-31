Politics & Government

Gardiner supervisor Marybeth Majestic forecasts incremental progress in 2022

by //0 comments

Year Two of managing a municipal government under the strictures of a pandemic was only slightly easier than Year One, it would appear – although in Gardiner, there were some slight benefits: “Sales and mortgage taxes exceeded the budgeted revenue amounts for the year, and expenses staying within or under budget,” says town supervisor Marybeth Majestic. “COVID certainly made running a town interesting . . .

Subscribe to keep reading.

 Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.
 See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?

Tagged: