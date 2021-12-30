School science labs funded

Science education in the Kingston, New Paltz, Wallkill, Ellenville, Rondout Valley, Onteora, Saugerties, Red Hook, and Rhinebeck school districts and Ulster Boces will benefit from a four-million-dollar allocation in the state government budget created by and shepherded to passage by local assemblymember Kevin Cahill. The Science Lab Initiative administered through the Benjamin Center at SUNY New Paltz will be an ongoing project to provide up-to-date technology for K-12 education in the sciences. Each district has submitted an individualized plan to upgrade their curriculum.

“This partnership between public and higher education serves as a model and pathway, providing young learners with the skills necessary for a career in the ever-growing fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM),” explained a release from Cahill’s office.