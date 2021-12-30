Saugerties Village Officials consider bringing in consultant to assist in supervising wastewater plant

Saugerties Village officials are considering hiring a consultant to help run the wastewater plant as a months-long search for a new superintendent has failed to bear fruit.

In the meantime, Water Department Superintendent Mike Hopf has been pulling double duty supervising both the water treatment and wastewater treatment plants.

“We don’t want to burn Mike out,” Village Trustee Don Hackett said.

He said they plan to bring a potential candidate in as soon as next week.

Village Mayor Bill Murphy said he envisions the consultant being an assistant to Hopf and ideally he’d like to bring in someone who could pitch in at both plants.

“We’re looking to give Mike a break,” Hackett said.

In other water department matters, Hopf said the Village has received two bids so far for the reservoir dredging planned for next summer, one from an Ohio-based firm and the other from a Rhinebeck outfit that did the previous dredging years back.