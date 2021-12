Woodstock town supervisor Bill McKenna says it’s all about teamwork as he looks ahead to another year and forward to a planned town office renovation. “We hope to have the plans completed in the new year, in January, and hopefully going out to bid in February, or the beginning of March. It’s long overdue,” McKenna said. “It’s been a long haul to get here . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?