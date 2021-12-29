Briefly noted in New Paltz (12/29/21)

Annual New Paltz Eve celebration December 31

The Town of New Paltz’s Office for Community Wellness along with its community partners are sponsoring the eighth annual New Paltz Eve celebration on Friday, December 31 from noon to 5 p.m. Programs are a mix of in-person, hybrid and virtual. All activities are free.

The fun starts at noon with a Fun Fest at the Community Center for ages six+. Enjoy putting pool tables, ping pong, cornhole and more from noon to 3 p.m.

The New Paltz Youth Program will host a scavenger hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. for teens and families with younger children. The center is located at 220 Main Street.

Holiday Craft Kits to Go will be offered at the Elting Library from noon to 4 p.m. for children ages 2 to 12. Story Magic with professional storyteller Lorraine Hartin-Gelardi will be offered in person from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Elting Library and via Zoom. The Library is located at 93 Main Street.

Jester Jim will perform a live virtual show with a juggler, beatboxer and comedian from 2 to 2:45 p.m. via Zoom. Visit https://newpaltzeve.org for a link.

In addition, anyone who attends any one of the events is also eligible for one free movie ticket to be used at their leisure at New Paltz Cinema. Supply is limited, so movie tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sponsors include the Department of Parks & Recreation, Elting Memorial Library, New Paltz Police Department, New Paltz Youth Program, Office for Community Wellness, Town of New Paltz and Ulster Prevention Council.

For more information, Zoom links and to sign up for free tickets, visit https://newpaltzeve.org. Updates for New Paltz Eve can also be found on the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/1490388447999563.

Lifetime Learning Institute celebrates 15 years

The Lifetime Learning Institute (LLI) at SUNY New Paltz has announced its 15th anniversary with the Fall 2022 session. It offers noncredit, noncompetitive courses geared for adults 55 years+. It is affiliated with the Road Scholar LLI Resource Network and is a volunteer, member-run organization. With courses in a myriad of subjects, there is something for everyone!

The celebration is starting early by offering a special Winter 2022 session beginning on Friday, January 7. The subjects for the Winter session are diverse: art, local history lectures, exercise classes and a special program sponsored by the Ulster County Office of the Aging. All are designed to keep your mind and body active.

We welcome current members, returning members and new members. Learn more by using the following: Web: www.newpaltz.edu/lifetime; Facebook: Lifetime Learning Institute, New Paltz; e-mail: lifetime@hawkmail.newpaltz.edu; call (845) 257-2892.

Catan Meet-ups at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library hosts a Catan Meet-Up on Sundays, January 9 and 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. Ages 10+ can come play Catan and learn new types of strategies, plus make friends. Catan is a game of trading, development and resource management on the fictional island of Catan. All skill levels are welcome.

Registration required for both meet-ups. Masks are required. Juice and snacks are provided. To register, contact Nicole at nlane@rcls.org.

The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

Kindergarten registration in Highland

Kindergarten registration for the Highland School District will open on January 3 for the 2022/2023 school year. Parents and guardians are asked to contact the district registrar, Elizabeth Salanitri, at (845) 691-1032 with any questions or concerns. Parents can also come to Highland High School between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays to sign out a registration packet. Children eligible to register for kindergarten must be five years of age on or before December 1, 2022.

Senior Citizens’ Club of New Paltz/Gardiner welcomes Susan Slotnick January 12

The Senior Citizens Club of New Paltz/Gardiner will welcome author/dancer/filmmaker Susan Slotnick to its meeting on Wednesday, January 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the New Paltz VFW social hall, located at Route 208 South in New Paltz.

Slotnick will speak of her long experience teaching philosophy and modern dance to incarcerated men and boys of the Woodbourne Correctional Facility, as documented in her book Flight: The Dance of Freedom.

All are welcome. For additional information, call Kathy Rivera at (646) 361-5190.

Next Chapter Teen Book Club at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library presents the Next Chapter Teen Book Club on Sunday, January 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. Come discuss Six of Crows, followed by Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo. Be part of a lively discussion and enjoy refreshments.

Preregistration is necessary and limited. To register and/or for more information about this and our upcoming Battle of the Books informational meeting, contact Carolyn at cthorenz@rcls.org.

The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike Call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

Retired Men to meet January 3

Retired Men of New Paltz invite retired men everywhere to the monthly breakfast meeting on Monday, January 3 at 8 a.m. at the New Paltz Plaza Diner.

Michael Hogan, a Central Hudson representative, will be presenting on the operation of Central Hudson’s hydroelectric facilities on the Wallkill River.

For additional information, contact Ed Rogers at rogersezed@gmail.com or (845) 255-7420.

Gardiner Fire District organizational meeting

The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Gardiner Fire District will hold its organizational meeting on Wednesday, January 5 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the firehouse known as Station 1, located at 2343 Routes 44/45 in Gardiner.