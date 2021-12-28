This week in local sports (12/29/21)

Kingston High School boys’ swimming

The Kingston High School boys’ swim team won its second meet of the season last week, cruising past visiting Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association opponent FDR 86-40.

Mason Crowley (200 free, 2:08.00), Christopher Lekaj (200 IM, 2:23.59), Andrew Sammons (100 free, 55.77), Conor Sullivan (500 free, 5:46.10) and Henry Shannon (100 backstroke, 1:07.76) all had individual wins for the Tigers. Kingston also took gold in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, with Lekaj and Sammons involved in both.

With the victory, the Tigers improved to 2-5 on the season. They return to action on Friday, January 7 with a visit to Cornwall High School.

Kingston High School girls’ basketball

The Kingston High School girls’ varsity basketball team dropped its second straight game on Wednesday, December 22, falling 47-41 to streaking Pine Bush at Kate Walton Field House in Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association action.

Neither team opened particularly well, with the Lady Bushmen leading just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. Kingston was outscored 12-4 through the second quarter before heading into halftime on a 7-0 run to pull within 19-17. But pre-holiday sluggishness ultimately doomed the home team in the second half, in which they trailed throughout by nearly ten points.

The Tigers shot an anemic 16-for-63 in the game, a 25.4 percent success rate. That combined with 13 offensive rebounds by Pine Bush was not a combination for victory.

Asia LeBon led Kingston with 12 points, while Kalia Hylton-Jackson (10 points, 7 rebounds) and Trista Lukaszewski (7 points) also contributed.

The Tigers are 4-2 and will return to action with a trip to Warwick for an OCIAA battle on Tuesday, January 4.

Kingston High School boys’ basketball

The Kingston High School boys’ varsity basketball team unwrapped their presents early as they thoroughly dominated Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association host Pine Bush in a 95-56 result on Thursday, December 23. With the win, the Tigers improved to 2-1 on the season.

The Tigers, back at full strength after opening the season with players either in Covid quarantine or injured, were led by Ryan McCardle, who amassed 20 of his career-high 29 points in the first half. He went 7-for-10 from behind the 3-point arc in the game.

Ke’montae Thawe (15 points), Demario Smith (11 points), Kevin Andrade (10 points) and Cam Potter (9 points) also contributed for Kingston in the lopsided victory. The Tigers also went 25-for-35 from the charity stripe in a game where 48 fouls were called between the two teams.

The Tigers return to play this week at the Shenendehowa Holiday Tournament, opening with a battle against Ballston Spa on Wednesday, December 29, followed by Niskayuna the next evening.

New Paltz High School boys’ basketball

The New Paltz High School boys’ varsity basketball team ran into Mid-Hudson Athletic League juggernaut Wallkill on Tuesday, December 21, dropping the road game 83-41.

The undefeated Panthers saw four players finish in double digits, led by Matt Shea’s 18 points.

Pierce Lutz was tops for the Huguenots with 15 points.

New Paltz returns to action on Friday, Janaury 7 when they visit MHAL opponent Highland. They’re back home the following afternoon for non-league action against James I. O’Neill.

Onteora High School boys’ basketball

The Onteora High School boys’ varsity basketball team beat Mid-Hudson Athletic League foe Mount Academy 45-37 at Camp Grace in Ulster Park on Tuesday, December 21.

Logan Holmquist (22 points, 5 rebounds, 7 blocks, 5 steals) accounted for nearly half of the Eagles’ points, with Shayne Bresler (11 points, 6 steals) and Joey Christofora (5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) also contributing.

The Eagles hit the road against MHAL opponent Ellenville on Friday, January 7.

Saugerties High School boys’ basketball

The Saugerties High School boys’ varsity basketball team headed into a brief holiday break with a 76-40 road defeat at the hands of FDR.

Ethan Conrad led all scorers for the Sawyers with 13 points. The Presidents rolled to victory with a balanced attack, with Jordan Blue (12 points), Bryce Rogers (11 points) and Shane Baxter (11 points) all scoring in double digits.

The Sawyers begin holiday tournament play at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Tuesday, December 28.