Drive-through Covid-19 test distribution events this week at Tech City and the Ulster County Fairgrounds

Ulster County will hold two free drive-through at-home test distribution events at TechCity in the Town of Ulster on Wednesday, December 29 and at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz on Thursday, December 30. Each event will have 3,000 at-home kits available to Ulster County residents, with one kit available per car. The events will start at 6 p.m. and run while supplies last.

As expected, the holiday season coupled with the emergence of Omicron has resulted in a dramatic surge in positive cases throughout the area,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “With positive cases on the rise, testing, wearing a mask and getting your booster shot are essential tools to keep our community safe and our schools and businesses open.”

Additionally, Ulster County will again partner with all 24 municipalities in the county to provide rapid at-home Covid-19 test kits at no cost to cities, towns and villages throughout Ulster County. Residents are encouraged to contact their municipality for additional details on how to obtain kits. Each at-home rapid kit contains two tests per-box.

Advertisement

Ulster County will continue to hold regular vaccination PODs for residents who need to receive their first dose, second dose or booster dose. Appointments are recommended for the County’s vaccination PODs; although walk-ins will be accommodated as capacity allows. Sign up for an appointment at VaccinateUlster.com.

Recipients of the at-home rapid tests should follow the manufacturer’s instructions for administering the test. Anyone who tests positive should immediately isolate themselves from others, regardless of vaccination status. Isolation includes retiring to a separate room in the house and avoiding contact with others in the household. If symptomatic, consult with a doctor about treatment and how to isolate people who need caregiving.

Report positive at-home test results to the Department of Health online at covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/hometest/ or by calling the Ulster County Recovery Service Center (RSC) at (845) 443-8888. (Negative test results do not need to be reported to the Department of Health.)

Once a positive test result is reported to the Department of Health, you will be contacted by a public health nurse for case investigation and documentation which you can provide to your school or employer; please be sure to answer phone calls from unfamiliar numbers while waiting to hear from the health department.