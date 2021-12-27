Onteora, Health Department and Village Apothecary team up 

The Onteora Central School District has announced the availability of free at-home COVID tests for students and a free testing clinic for them at the Middle/High School gym. They’re from the Ulster County Health Department, which has made rapid home antigen tests available to all Onteora students. They are available for pickup Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The at-home tests cannot be used as clearance for students or staff who are symptomatic to return to school.

The district has collaborated with Dr. Neal Smoller of Village Apothecary in Woodstock to host a free COVID testing clinic in the Middle/High School gym on January 9 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 2 and up. The Apothecary’s COVID Busters will administer rapid antigen tests with results available within 15-20 minutes.

Village Apothecary also offers clearance tests free of charge to those students who have COVID-related symptoms and need a negative result to return to school. Signup for the testing clinic and for clearance testing is at https://drnealsmoller.com/covid/onteoracovid.