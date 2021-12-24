Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan Announces CARES Grant Recipients

On December 24, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced that eighteen small businesses in Ulster County have been awarded a combined $542,983 as part of the Ulster County CARES Small Business Assistance Program. Funding amounts ranged from $10,600 to a maximum of $35,000 and were awarded through the Ulster County Economic Development Alliance. A second round of funding announcements from this program are forthcoming in early 2022.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our Ulster County economy,” said Ryan. “As County Executive and as a former small business owner myself, I’m committed to providing the support that we know our local businesses need to pivot and grow in the continually-changing economic landscape of the COVID pandemic.”

The funding comes from a $1 million New York State Community Development Block Grant Program earmarked to provide direct financial assistance to Ulster County businesses. Funds were awarded after the Ulster County Office of Economic Development undertook the competitive application process on behalf of Ulster County, with the vision of providing funding to financially-challenged businesses.

“The essence of Alleyway is uniquely Ulster County. Our dairy is sourced locally, as well as many of our ingredients,” said Julian Hom, owner of Alleyway Ice Cream in Saugerties. “After facing the volatility of COVID-19, this infusion of funding is a huge win for a small business like mine.”

“When I first came to Kerhonkson, I was initially attracted by the inherent beauty of Ulster County,” said Lita Dwight, owner of brytlife foods. “But when I discovered that I was surrounded by like-minded neighbors who were passionate about the same things I was—healthy eating, the environment, and living in harmony with nature—I knew it would be the ideal location to start my plant-based cheese and yogurt company, brytlife foods, and I was right!”

“I’m thrilled to be able to expand my business,” said Devon Francis, owner of Dimples in Midtown Kingston. “This award will make a huge difference in my day-to-day operations.”

“We know that approximately 90% of Ulster County’s small businesses have under 25 employees,” said Tim Weidemann, Director of Economic Development, “We’re grateful to the Office of Homes and Community Renewal for working with us to create a special program that seeks to meet the needs of these businesses.”

Ulster County CARES Small Business Assistance Program Round One Funding Award Recipients:

Alleyway Ice Cream in Saugerties

Black Eyed Susie’s Upstate in Saugerties

Bodies by Colotti in Town of Ulster

Bondar Built in Kingston

bryt life foods in Kerhonkson

Chicory Naturalist in Port Ewen

Church des Artistes in Kingston

Dimples in Kingston

Edenesque in Kingston

Erichensen’s Fuel Service Inc. in Highland

EscapeMaker.com Inc. in Saugerties

Loveleaf Cleaning, LLC in Lake Katrine

Prescriptive Health in Kerhonkson

Stone Soup in Kingston

Twin Ravens in Ellenville

Urban Fork in Kingston

Wholesale in a Box in Kingston

Woodland Playhouse, LLC in Phoenicia

To qualify for funding, businesses must have 25 or fewer employees, and must be either owned by a person of limited-income or employ a majority of individuals who meet limited-income thresholds.

For more information or to fill out a pre-application, please visit ulstercountyny.gov/oed.