Village of Saugerties calls off New Year’s Celebration due to surging COVID-19 cases

The Village of Saugerties is calling off its New Year’s Eve Celebration for the second straight year due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

The cancellation comes as Covid-19 cases have surged across Ulster County since November and some national media have reported the highly contagious omicron variant has become the dominant variant in New York State. Some have estimated omicron now represents 70 of all new cases just weeks after it appeared in the U.S.

The celebration typically featured a ball drop in the heart of the village at midnight, along with a number of special events at village bars, restaurants and shops.

“Would not be respectful to have a mass gathering,” Mayor Bill Murphy said.

He said he made the choice after consulting with Saugerties Police Department Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Murphy said he hopes the event will return next year.