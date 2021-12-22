Pedestrian killed in motor vehicle accident on Route 28

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report a fatal motor vehicle accident on State Route 28 in the Town of Ulster.

On December 21, 2021, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on State Route 28 at the intersection with Forest Hill Drive. The preliminary investigation conducted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police determined that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 when it struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway in the area of Motel 19. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the vehicle involved was not injured. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and the names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin.

Detectives were assisted by the New York State Police, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Town of Ulster Police Department, Ulster Hose Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Services.