New store for dogs (and their humans) opens in Uptown Kingston

Seeing an unfilled niche market, Cathy and Johnny Trataros decided that it would be a good time to bring a doggie boutique to Uptown Kingston. The Trataroses already had a place to put it, since the former Face Beauty Studio is part of the restaurant building. And so they got to work on renovations, with Johnny doing most of the construction and painting himself. There’s even a crystal chandelier. On November 17, Bark and Biscuit opened to the public . . .

