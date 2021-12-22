Delgado is positive

Antonio Delgado tested positive for Covid 19 this Tuesday. The two-term congressman sent out a press release and a tweet Wednesday morning. He said that he was experiencing only mild symptoms.

Delgado had been vaccinated and had received a booster shot. His was one of the rapidly increasing crossover cases. He encouraged his constituents who had been vaccinated to get a booster shot.

In his tweet, he thanked all healthcare workers for what they have been doing during the present health emergency.