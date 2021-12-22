Briefly noted in Saugerties (12/22/21)

Saugerties HS student Caroline Johansen US Presidential Scholars nominee

State senator Michelle Hinchey has announced that Caroline Johansen, a senior at Saugerties High School, has been nominated as a candidate for the 2022 US Presidential Scholars Program by commissioner Betty A. Rosa. Senator Hinchey recommended Caroline for the Presidential Scholars Program based on her academic excellence, extracurricular pursuits and service to her community.

Hinchey said, “It was my pleasure to nominate Saugerties High School student Caroline Johansen for the US Presidential Scholars Program, which recognizes America’s best and brightest high school seniors – a prestigious recognition that Caroline undoubtedly deserves. Caroline excels academically, pursuing a rigorous course load while also exploring the field of neuroscience through her internships and supplementary coursework. A brilliant and trusted role model to her classmates, Caroline also shines outside of the classroom as the student advocate on the Saugerties Board of Education, a lead dancer with the Ulster County Ballet Company, a committed member of the Saugerties High School Band and a peer tutor for algebra. I want to extend my deepest congratulations to Caroline on her selection as one of New York’s 25 nominees this year, and thank Commissioner Rosa for recognizing this outstanding young woman!”

Saugerties High School principal Timothy Reid said, “Caroline Johansen exemplifies the qualities that represent the best in all of us. She is consistently finding ways to give back to her community through service and volunteerism. She understands the need to balance her time between her academics and the arts. There is a kindness and dedication that is present in her towards our community that is unparalleled. We are truly lucky to have such an outstanding student as part of our community. There is no doubt that Caroline will go on to change the world.”

Established in 1964 by executive order of the president, the US Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors annually based on academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Students chosen as US Presidential Scholars receive a trip to Washington, DC in June and the US Presidential Scholars medallion in recognition of their achievements. During their visit to Washington, scholars meet important national and international figures, including government officials, educators, authors, musicians and scientists.

Candlelight Christmas Eve service

The Blue Mountain Reformed Church, located at 10 Blue Mountain Church Road in Saugerties, will celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with a candlelight service on December 24 at 7 p.m. James Dykeman will conduct the worship service and guitarist justjames will lead the choir in providing the music.