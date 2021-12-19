Kingston awarded $654,500 grant for Kingston Point Park Improvements

Mayor Steven T. Noble has announced that the City of Kingston has been awarded a $654,500 grant for the Kingston Point Park Improvements Project’s Phase 2.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced grants awarded through the NYS Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program funded under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund, including $654,500 for the City of Kingston to address flooding at Kingston Point Park. The Kingston Point Park Improvements Project Phase 2 will improve drainage and elevation on one side of the parking lot, and will return the other side to a natural wetland. The project will provide access to the existing BMX bike facility and will enhance connections to the Empire State Trail with new crosswalks, sidewalks, and pathways.

“We want to thank the Department of State for this generous grant to complete an important project in a beloved Kingston park. This project aligns with our long-term vision and commitment to sustained access to this beautiful part of our City,” said Mayor Noble. “Due to sea-level rise, Kingston Point Park is a vulnerable site, which is why we have invested resources in its sustainability, working to make Kingston Point more resilient to help ensure it will survive well into the future.”

“We’re thrilled to be awarded grant funding for the next phase of this project,” said Lynsey Timbrouck. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a tremendous surge in the use of our parks, trails, and outdoor facilities. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we make investments in our recreational spaces to accommodate the growing demand we are experiencing. These improvements will be crucial in providing increased access to our popular dog park, BMX track, softball field, and disc golf course throughout the Kingston Point Park.”

“Kingston Point Park is a gem in the parks system, yet at ever-increasing risk of flooding and sea level rise. The City, along with many partners locally and on the state level, has committed to addressing the threats by proactively visioning, designing, and building a whole new space that will be accessible for generations to come,” said Julie Noble, Environmental Education & Sustainability Coordinator. “The second phase will allow us to take a nuanced and forward-thinking approach to redesigning Kingston Point, which will include facilitating the natural progression of wetland development and migration, while also being responsible park stewards. I am thrilled with the advancements we have made to date and truly look forward to advancing this next phase.”

Kingston Point Park Infrastructure Improvements Project Phase 1, which included the creation of a youth soccer field and a new parking lot, was recently completed. In addition to the added amenities, the project incorporated accessibility, sustainability, and resiliency in the design, which addressed sea level rise and flooding. Phase 1 included green infrastructure elements to manage stormwater and to maximize the green space. The soccer field will be open in the spring, once the grass is established and the lines and goals are installed. A new accessible playground will also be constructed at the site this spring.

The total project cost for the Kingston Point Park Improvements Project’s Phase 2 is estimated at $750,000. The remaining $95,500 will be a local match.