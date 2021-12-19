Free Covid test kits available throughout Ulster County

Want a free test kit for Covid-19 for these troubled times? Some 33,000 rapid at-home kits are being provided throughout Ulster County this coming week. Distribution this week will be on the following schedule:

Saugerties Senior Center, 207 Market Street, December 20, 4 to 6 p.m.: Kingston City Hall, 420 Broadway, December 20 to 22, 10 a.m. to noon; Shandaken Town Hall, 7209 Route 28, December 21, noon to 2 p.m.; Ellenville Village Hall, 2 Elting Court #2, December 22, 4 to 6 p.m.; New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Drive, December 22, 5 to 7 p.m.; Woodstock Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, December 23, starting at 1:30 p.m.

These arrangements are tentative. Call your town offices to verify hours of service. Please remember to call ahead to make arrangements for outside pick-up, if you are symptomatic.

More distribution locations will be announced. Parents and students will get additional information on kit distribution next week from their school districts.

Ulster County will continue to hold regular vaccination sessions for residents who need to receive their first dose, second dose, or booster shot. Sign up for an appointment at VaccinateUlster.com.

Recipients of the free Covid-19 at-home rapid tests should follow the manufacturer’s instructions for administering the test. Anyone who tests positive should immediately isolate themselves from others, regardless of vaccination status. Isolation includes retiring to a separate room in the house and avoiding contact with others in the household. If symptomatic, consult with a doctor about treatment and how to isolate people who need caregiving.

Report positive at-home test results to the health department online at covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/hometest/ or call the Ulster County Recovery Service Center. Negative test results do not need to be reported. Necessary information to report a positive test result includes: Name of person tested, date of birth, email address, phone number, physical address, date of test, and a photo image of the positive test result. The report is required within 24 hours of test administration.

For more information, please call the Ulster County Recovery Service Center at 845-443-8888.