Kingston Mayor Steven Noble appoints new Director of Arts & Cultural Affairs

Kingston Mayor Steven T. Noble has announced the appointment of Kitt Potter as the new Director of Arts & Cultural Affairs. She will start on January 3, 2022.

Potter brings to the City of Kingston’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs over 20 years of experience in research, strategic planning, resource and program development, and festival/event management. Potter has played a lead role in securing major grants and sponsorships on behalf of education, business and government institutions as well as community, youth, and arts-based organizations in the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Potter’s previous work history includes Executive Director for Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, Interim Executive Director of ArtSpace Herndon, as well as a Grant Writer for SUNY Sullivan County, Director of Development/Community Events Coordinator for the Glenn Hines Memorial Boys and Girls Club and Director for the Hudson Catskill Regional Workforce Development Institute.

“Kitt has proven her ability to inspire diverse communities to work together. With extensive experience in arts administration, she will bring her unique expertise and community building to the position,” said Mayor Noble. “We look forward to seeing all that Kitt will accomplish in her new role, and welcome her to the team!”

It is with gratitude and enthusiasm that I move forward in service to the great City of Kingston as the Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs,” said Potter. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with our incredible Mayor Noble, the brilliant advisors comprising the Arts Commission, and to play a role in strengthening our creative economy while enhancing the quality of life for our beloved community.”

Potter holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology/Psychology from Howard University. She serves as a board member of Calling All Poets, on the Programming Committee for the Rosendale Theater Collective, and on the Woodstock Cultural Alliance. She is a Hudson Valley native currently living in High Falls, NY