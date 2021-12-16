Woodstock Day School opens new pre-school building

Woodstock Day School (WDS) has expanded their facilities with the addition of a 1,410 square-foot building to house the preschool students and nurse’s office. The classroom, which adheres to COVID protocols requiring three feet of spacing for instruction and six feet for eating, was officially opened on December 14 with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by students, parents and employees.

The year-long project included the demolition of an existing building, raising $200,000 through a capital campaign and equipping the space which enabled Woodstock Day School to re-open full time, five days a week, with 200 students. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan was instrumental in helping WDS to occupy the new space.

“Our community came together for the benefit of our students during challenging times,” says Jennifer Cinti, Executive Director, Woodstock Day School. “This building makes it possible for the preschoolers to attend class in person as they now have their own dedicated space.”