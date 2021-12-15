Briefly noted in New Paltz (12/15/21)

Art & Nature at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library will present a five-week Art and Nature Series starting on Tuesday, January 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for grades K to 2 and Thursday, January 20 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for grades 3 to 5. Children will join local floral artisan Elissa Rinaldo Cimino to create works of art based on nature using a mix of media, with materials supplied.

Juice will be provided and snacks are welcome. Masks are required. Prepaid registration is necessary and limited. The cost is $120 for the series. Contact Nicole at nlane@rcls.org to register. Registration is required by January 11 for K-2 and January 13 for 3-5.

The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. Call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

Take-home craft for teens: Hot Cocoa Bombs

The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz is offering teen “grab-and-go” kits with all of the ingredients needed to make hot cocoa bombs. Teens interested in participating can register online to reserve a kit and then pick it up starting Wednesday, December 15. They will be available while supplies last. Instructions will be included.

To register, visit https://events.getlocalhop.com/hot-cocoa-bombs-take-home-kits/event/XdTA9RQqEZ.

Slow Jam at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library hosts a Slow Jam on Sunday, December 19 from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. All musicians and acoustic instruments are welcome. The Slow Jam allows those new to playing an acoustic instrument to practice with some friendly local musicians. Musicians gather to play old-time, folksongs, bluegrass, Western and other homespun-type songs. Participants play at a slower pace, so everyone is given the chance to learn the songs. There is no audience and no pressure.

The Slow Jam takes place on the third Sunday of every month and is held indoors, with masks required. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.