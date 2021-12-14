Holiday in the Village of Saugerties enjoyed by all

“Thank you to everyone who helped organize this wonderful event, my kids and I had a fabulous time, thank you to all the businesses who sponsored this event!” were just some of the comments received by the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce, organizer of Holiday in the Village in Saugerties, on Sunday, December 5.

After skipping last year because of Covid precautions, everyone agreed that attendees seemed a bit happier, a bit merrier and seemed to have a lot more fun than previous years. There were Covid precautions, such as having Santa in the open-air barn at the Dutch Barn at the Kiersted House and masks being required to watch the free shows at the Orpheum Theater, but no one seemed to mind. According to Chamber chair Mark Smith, “More stores and businesses seemed to participate this year, helping to make it such a fun event.” There were craft fairs, live music at JJ Newberry, a tree decoration contest at the Library, a free movie and a magician at the Orpheum Theater, Santa and his elf at the Dutch Barn, as well as shops and restaurants providing free goodies and decorating their windows for the holiday season. “Of course, we also had the toy raffle by Bob Siracusano’s Sawyer Automotive Foundations and Carol Ann and Ray Mayone’s horse-drawn wagon,” added Smith.

It was tough to single out the favorite event. For many, it was the more than 119 bikes being raffled off at the Reis parking lot. For others, it was riding in the horse-drawn carriage or seeing Santa. But it was hard to top the fire engine parade at the end of the day and the lighting of the Christmas tree at Seamon Park. “It was an amazing day, and people can’t wait to see what the Chamber of Commerce has planned for next year.”