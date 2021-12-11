Navy upsets Army and sinks Ryan’s bet

This Saturday afternoon, the Navy Midshipmen, with a season record of three wins and eight losses, managed to best the Army Black Knights which went into the game with an 8-3 record. The final score in the 122nd edition of the long rivalry was Navy 17, Army 13. Neither team displayed much of an interior ground game or particularly effective passing. End runs led to the biggest gains.

The Army loss was particularly galling to Ulster County executive Pat Ryan, a West Point graduate and Army veteran. He wagered some Fruition Chocolate from Shokan, Keegan Ales beer from Kingston, and a bottle of Hudson Whiskey from Gardiner on what he boastfully stated was “the small chance that Army loses.”

On the Navy side of the bet was Ryan’s counterpart in Orange County’s government, Steve Neuhaus, a lieutenant commander in the Naval Reserves,