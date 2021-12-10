Onteora board of ed seeks new member

The Onteora Board of Education seeks to appoint a member to fill the vacancy left by Bennet Ratcliff, who recently resigned so he can begin his duties as councilman-elect on the Woodstock Town Board.

The interim board member will serve through the end of June and must run in the May 18 election to remain on the board.

Candidates must be 18 or older, a U.S. citizen, a resident of the Onteora Central School District for a continuous period of at least one year and must be able to read and write. Those who have been removed from any school district office within the preceding year, who reside with another member of the school board or are employed by the district are not eligible.

One cannot simultaneously hold an incompatible public office.

Those interested may contact District Clerk Fern Amster at famster@onteora.k12.ny.us.

“It has been an experience that changed my life. And I am grateful to each one of you for sharing your time with me,” said Ratcliff in his resignation letter sent recently to the board.

“It’s been a great honor for me to serve the communities and people of the onto our school district.”

School board President Kevin Salem shared his praise for Ratcliff.

“He certainly has done great work, so we send him onward. You know where to find him — at the town board meetings in Woodstock and we send him off with our gratitude and appreciation. He’s a good friend and he’s been a great member of our team.”