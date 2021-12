Joining us this week is Ulster County’s Director of Economic Development Tim Weidemann. As “quarterback” of the recent TechCity/National Resources deal, he shares his inside perspective on the developer’s vision for the massive complex. Who might be moving in? Weidemann spills some tea on possible tenants.

A wide array of other economic issues are discussed, including the labor market crisis, city transplants working remotely, affordable housing, and the controversial Romeo Kia tax break deal.