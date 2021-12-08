Briefly noted in Woodstock (12/8/21)

The magic of the holidays in Woodstock

The Woodstock Chamber of Commerce & Arts held an open house last Friday, December 3, giving Woodstockers the opportunity to stroll the sparkling streets and shop at the many stores remaining open for the event. And as always, fun festivities went on all over the Village, including a dramatic tree-lighting on the Village Green.

Topic of Cancer meets in December

Topic of Cancer, Family of Woodstock’s support group for cancer survivors, patients and caretakers, will hold its December meeting on Wednesday, December 15, not December 22 as originally planned. The group decided that the original date was too close to the Christmas holiday and opted to meet on December 15 at 7 p.m. at the Woodstock Reformed Church, on the Village Green in Woodstock.

Topic of Cancer helps people transitioning to a new way of life, assists with problems at home, work or school, the side effects of treatment, role and relationship changes, financial concerns and, in the words of Family of Woodstock, just about “any problem under the Sun.”

The group is coordinated by Jane Young, RN, NP, and Eric Glass, both survivors. For more information, call (914) 466-2917 or (845) 750-1253.

Ulster County SPCA holds Deck the Paws fundraiser

The Ulster County SPCA will hold its annual Deck the Paws fundraiser on Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Emerson Resort and Spa, located at 5340 Route 28 in Mt. Tremper. This exclusive holiday shopping event will start with a silent auction, raffle and brunch.

Tickets cost $60 per person. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at UCSPCA.org. All proceeds benefit the animals of the Ulster County SPCA.