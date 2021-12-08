Briefly noted in Saugerties (12/8/21)

Saugerties native serves aboard USS Essex

A Saugerties native is serving aboard the USS Essex, a US Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship, as an air traffic controlman. Airman Jacob Roberti is a 2018 Saugerties High School graduate.

“As an air traffic controlman, I speak with those aboard the aircraft and the pilots to make sure everyone is safe and no aircraft collide into each other,” said Roberti. “We also ensure that they can find their way back to the ship from land and sea.”

Roberti joined the Navy two years ago to serve the country. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to travel and gain life experience,” he said. “I also wanted independence and a challenge, which I knew the Navy could offer me.”

According to Roberti, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Saugerties. “My hometown taught me the importance of hard work,” he said. “It pays off. I also learned discipline and to respect leadership.”

Homeported in San Diego, California, the USS Essex is the second ship in the Wasp class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships and the fifth ship named for Essex County, Massachusetts. Essex was a 1,000-ton ironclad river gunboat of the US Army and later US Navy during the American Civil War.

“My proudest Navy accomplishment has been graduating from Air Traffic Control School,” said Roberti. “It pays off. Serving in the Navy gives me a sense of honor and diligence for doing my job and supporting the ship’s mission.”

Saugerties Community Band to perform December 19

The Saugerties Community Band will perform a holiday concert on Sunday, December 19, 3 p.m., at the Reformed Church of Saugerties, located at 173 Main Street. A brass prelude will take place from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m. The band will be conducted by Sue Lichtenberg.

A goodwill offering will be accepted and CDC masking and distancing will be observed.

It’s the season to go caroling with cows

Holy cow! You won’t want to miss this opportunity. Coming up on Saturday, December 11 from 12 to 2 p.m., community members are invited to the Catskill Animal Sanctuary for Carols with the Cows! Guests are welcome to visit the Sanctuary for a cozy afternoon where you can enjoy some rewritten holiday classics for a festive celebration to honor the season and the cows.

Guests will be able to visit with Tucker, Daisy, Darwin, Zsa Zsa, Patty and all the rescued cows that call the Sanctuary home. Thanks to Cheezehound & Wendy’s Nutty Cheeses, everyone will also be able to enjoy vegan cheeses, along with some other treats like cocoa, cider, cookies and more.

The Sanctuary is located at 316 Old Stage Road in Saugerties. For additional information, call (845) 336- 8447 or e-mail info@casanctuary.org.

Saugerties Library budget meeting December 9

A public informational session to discuss changes to the 2022 Saugerties Library budget in regard to staff health insurance will be held on December 9 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Library is located at 91 Washington Avenue. For additional information, call (845) 246-4317 or e-mail director@saugertiespubliclibrary.org.

Last call for Small World Playground pickets

Saugerties residents are asked to retrieve their engraved wooden picket(s) from the old Small World Playground in Saugerties on December 19, at the latest. Although many people picked up their pickets, there are still quite a few remaining (unclaimed pickets will be discarded after December 19).

To make arrangements for pickup, e-mail smallworld@saugertiesny.gov or call (845) 246-5890, extension 303.