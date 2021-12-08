Briefly noted in New Paltz (12/8/21)

Denizen Theatre announces apple tree raffle winner

Unique to the production of Apples in Winter, the Denizen Theatre created an apple tree raffle with proceeds going to support future programming. The eight-foot apple tree that produces Liberty apples served as a centerpiece outside the theatre at the Water Street Market in New Paltz welcoming theatergoers.

Audience members who were moved by Apples in Winter and the performance of Jennifer Delora wrote their thoughts about the production on postcards, which were hung on the tree. Those who were interested in acquiring the apple tree had the opportunity to enter a $1 raffle to win it. At the closing celebration, New Paltz resident Kim Squillace was selected as the winner of the raffle.

Conversations with Police

The December session of Conversations with the Police in New Paltz will be held on Wednesday, December 15 at 10 a.m. at the New Paltz Police Department’s new offices, located at 59 North Putt Corners Road. Coffee will be provided. This is an informal gathering intended to bring the public and their Police Department together.

Poetry reading by Roger Roloff

The Elting Memorial Library will be hosting a poetry reading on Sunday, December 12 at 3:30 p.m. Roger Roloff, homestead gardener, woodsman and opera singer, will read from Wintering, his newest collection of poems. The collection bears witness to the challenges, accomplishments and satisfactions of the journey through external and personal winter.

The event will be offered in person (limited first-come, first-served seating with masks) and on Zoom. Preregistration is required for both in-person and virtual attendees. To register, visit http://eltinglibrary.org. For additional information, call (845) 255-5030.

Holiday Makers’ Market in Rosendale December 11

The Circle Creative Collective will offer its fourth Makers’ Market and a lantern-lit, puppet-led procession across the Rosendale Trestle on December 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Willow Kiln Park, behind the public parking of the Rosendale Theatre. Enjoy a day of shopping, community, food (with Tilda’s Kitchen, Seasoned Delicious and Rosendale’s diverse restaurants), hot cider, crafts, live music, the puppets from the Redwing Blackbird Theater and more. Many local artisans will exhibit original work for sale and offer short craft projects as well as hands-on projects throughout the day.

The schedule for the day includes:

11 a.m. Holiday market opens

12 to 3 p.m. Community holiday felting

3 p.m. Holiday market closes

3:30 p.m. Lantern-making begins

4:30 p.m. Luminous lantern and puppet procession begins on the Rosendale Trestle, accompanied by the puppets of Redwing Blackbird Theater and the Rosendale Brass Band. As the journey comes to a close, there will be handmade gifts and sweet treats fort all to enjoy.

For additional information, visit in-circle.org.

Nature walks with Nick Martin at Gardiner Library

Join Nick Martin, Minnewaska State Park educator, for an approximate one-mile nature walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and through Majestic Park in Gardiner on Friday, December 10 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Gardiner Library lower parking lot by the electric vehicle charging station. On this slow-paced walk, discover whatever natural curiosities intrigue the group.

Participants are encouraged to wear waterproof boots or shoes and bring binoculars. The rain date is Friday, December 17. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

Winter Craftmaking Workshop at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library hosts a Winter Craftmaking Workshop on Saturday, December 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Enjoy creating a folded star and wet-felted lantern using wool roving for the winter holidays. This project can be used as a gift or decorations for windows, tables or trees.

Hot chocolate and homemade cookies will be served. This workshop is intended for ages 10+ and/or ages 10 and under with an adult. Registration is required and space is limited. For registration and information, contact Nicole at nland@rcls.org.

The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

Cookie Walk in New Paltz

The New Paltz Playschool will be holding a Cookie Walk on Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bundle up and meet on the Grove Street lawn of the New Paltz United Methodist Church for homemade cookies sold by the pound. For additional information, call (845) 255-2203.

New Paltz hosts Holiday Hoopla Parade/Winter Carnival December 11

The New Paltz Office for Community Wellness and the Ulster Prevention Council will hold their second annual Holiday Hoopla Parade and Carnival on Saturday, December 11 from noon to 3 p.m. The parade will kick off at noon from the New Paltz Middle School and proceed to Hasbrouck Park, located at 15 Mohonk Avenue, which will be the site for the Winter Carnival.

The Holiday Hoopla Parade’s purpose is to bring good cheer and lightness, raise the spirits of the community and let the community know they are cared for and not alone. The Winter Carnival will feature food, family fun and festivities for all.

If you would like to be part of the Parade and/or the Winter Carnival, visit https://form.jotform.com/212934654615156. For additional information, e-mail pkawamoto@townofnewpaltz.org or call (845) 256-5014.

Santa at High Falls Fire District

Santa will tour the High Falls Fire District on Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. For additional information, call (845) 687-0222.

SongClub at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library hosts SongClub on Sunday, December 12 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Join musician, singer, songwriter and choral director Debbie Lan for a drop-in singing experience. Come sing, as a community, original arrangements of familiar songs where the audience is the choir.

Participants will meet outdoors, weather permitting. Singers may be unmasked but socially distant. During the winter, participants meet indoors with masks required.

The cost at the door is $10 cash. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For additional information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.