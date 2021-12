Kingston’s annual Snowflake Festival was held Friday night, December 3 in Uptown with an array of entertainment, including a band on stilts, a hip-hop juggler, a flame eater, ice sculptures, holiday carolers, campfire s’mores, bicycle raffle awards, a stage filled with local singing children, dancing, horse-drawn carriage rides, complimentary treats and refreshments and much more. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived by a vintage fire truck all decked out with holiday lights.

