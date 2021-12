TechCity is being sold! It’s the latest in a cavalcade of large investments in Kingston (and Town of Ulster) properties by multi-million-dollar real estate developers.

In this episode, we reflect on how Kingston and the surrounding area is impacted by these seismic shifts in property ownership. We also discuss why major developers ignore community at their peril.

How do you feel about all the major developments in Kingston over the past couple years?

