Phoenicia getting a new pharmacy

In 2014, when the 64-year-old Phoenicia Pharmacy was put on the market, pharmacist Ed Ullman attempted to buy the building and take on the business built by Marty Millman over the course of more than three decades. Unable to obtain financing for the renovation required, Ullman opened a shop in Tannersville, Wellness Rx, which offers prescriptions, traditional medical products, and natural remedies. The Phoenicia Pharmacy closed in 2016 and later became Phoenicia Arts and Antiques . . .

