At the November 16 Town Planning Board meeting, neighbors on Simmons Drive in Saugerties described Rust Free Motors as a junkyard. Steve Michael King, one of the owners, said his business is repairing and restoring classic and antique cars, as well as less expensive used cars. None of the cars on his lot go to junkyards or are dismantled for parts sales . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?