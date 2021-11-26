Hudson Valley Light Display

Huge display of holiday lights and holiday music. Donations collected for various charities throughout the season. 5-9p.m. 8 Patrick Dr., Lagrangeville. November 26 through December 25

Holiday light show! Tune to FM 89.9 to hear over 30 Holiday Songs programmed using WOW Lights. 500 Channels. Watch our home’s 100,000 lights pulsate, spin and strobe all to benefit this family’s Breast Cancer Foundation. 5-9p.m. 47 Fairfax Rd., Fishkill. Info: 845-500-6228. Runs through January 6, 2021

Hosted by the Town of Hyde Park, Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, Hyde Park Farmer’s Market, Hyde Park Fire Department, Hyde Park Visual Environment, and Friends of Hyde Park. 5-9p.m. Maps available at hydeparkny.us. December 5-19.

Lights go up the day after Thanksgiving. Holiday lighst and music display. 5-11p.m. 6 Field Ct., Poughkeepsie. Through New Year’s Eve.

This no-contact drive through mile-long path of dazzling, festive lights and holiday displays will make lasting memories for the whole family. Starting at $25 admission price per vehicle. 6p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Rt 9, Rhinebeck. thewonderlandoflights.com/rhinebeck_show. November 25 – December 25

“Winter Wonderland Walk” will take guests on a magical Holiday journey through lights, animated displays, interactive character visits, music, and family fun. Admission: Adults, Adults 16.95 and children 11 and under, 13.95. Online fee and NYS sales Tax for all tickets, under 2 free. Tickets available online only. Fridays 6pm-9pm, Saturdays 4:30-9pm, Sundays 4:30-8:30pm 38 Sheafe Rd., Wappingers Falls. Info: 845-297 XMAS. November 26 through December 26

Drive through the trail and see all the lights and Christmas decorations it has to offer! 8’ height restriction on all vehicles 310 Scotchtown Rd., Goshen. 5-9p.m. $5 donation requested per vehicle. Info: 845-294-3391. Runs through December 27

The Arboretum is all decked out for Christmas. Enjoy beautiful, garden themed light features in the forms of flowers, animals and insects. 5-9p.m. Free admission. Orange County Arboretum, Thomas Bull Memorial Park, Rte. 416, Montgomery. Runs through December 26. Closed December 24 & 25.

Dazzling display of over 15,000 lights meticulously set to music! 5-11p.m. 5 Madre DeCristo Rd., Walkill.

(Daily through New Year’s). Endless Holiday Lights! 4-9:30p.m. 22 Spanktown Rd., Warwick. Thanksgiving to December 31.

Lights go on beginning. Feel free to drive by and tune into 92.5 and enjoy the show!! Special guests will greet guests in the driveway as they watch the light show. 5-9p.m. 143 Patura Road, Modena. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, November 26 through December 26.

A Frosty Fest offers holiday light displays and holiday and Christmas walk through trails that are filled with fun for the whole family!. 778 Broadway, Ulster Park. Info: 845-339-2666. Admission Prices: Adults-$15.95 + fee, Children under 12-$12.95 + fee. Runs through December 27.

Experience the Bethel Woods grounds from the comfort of your car: just turn off your headlights and follow the magical glow. Amazing display of holiday lights! After your drive head up to the Market Sheds for the Holiday Hub to warm up, unwind with seasonal refreshments, and be dazzled by the Musical Mega Trees light display, featuring a cluster of five decorated Christmas trees of varying sizes with the largest at 30-feet tall, as they light up in synch to holiday tunes. 5-9p.m. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Hurd Rd, Bethel. bethelwoodscenter.org. Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.