Holiday calendar of events

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

Family Story Walk: A Little Thanksgiving Spot by Diane Alber, 9am-6pm daily through November 29th. Visit The Arboretum & follow the story! Stop by the visitor center to pick up a free craft kit. Mountain Top Arboretum, 4 Maude Adams Rd., Tannersville. Info: 518-589-5707, tanmttoplib@aol.com, mountaintoplibrary.org

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical, 6pm. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and of course, Rudolph, as they come to life. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Mid-Hudson Civic Center, 14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie. Tickets & info: midhudsonciviccenter.org

Thanksgiving Eve! Annual AMG Tradition, 7-9pm. Alpha Male Gorillas’ Thanksgiving Eve tradition returns to The Falcon for its sixth year! A night to celebrate and re-unite with friends. Donation. The Falcon, 1348 Rte. 9W, Marlboro. Info: 845-236-7970, info@liveatthefalcon.com, fb.me/e/U3RySYfn

Thanksgiving Eve Irish Beer Bash, 7pm. Featuring The T. McCann Band! No cover. Colony, 22 Rock City Rd., Woodstock.

Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

Rhinebeck Ferncliff Forest 5k Turkey Trot, 8am. We will be starting runners as they come to the line in a 30 minute window from 8:00 till 8:30. You will sign up for a time and please start in the 5 min window. Chipped timing start and finish. We will have a raffle of goods and services from local merchants. Please use the Donation button online to be entered in the raffle. See website below for details and registration. $30. Sign up & info: runsignup.com/Race/NY/Rhinebeck/FerncliffForest5kTurkeyTrot. Ferncliff Forest, 68 Mt. Rutsen Rd., Rhinebeck.

9th Annual Turkey Trot, 8am. Earn your gobbling rights this Thanksgiving and join the Junior League of Kingston. Featuring a 5K and a 2-Mile fun run/walk, both of which start at Dietz Stadium and end at Forsyth Park where refreshments are served. Complimentary parking will be available at Dietz Stadium. The first 200 to sign up receive a free t-shirt with each ticket. The first place male and female winners receive $75 gift certificates and 2nd and 3rd place winners take home pies. Dietz Stadium, Kingston. Info: facebook.com/events/551556392728689

Family of New Paltz 18th Annual 5K Turkey Trot, 9am-12pm. 5K run and walk fundraiser held annually Thanksgiving morning to support Family of New Paltz’s Food Pantry and Crisis Services. This year’s event will include prizes for best costumes, tee shirts for adults and children, and of course the famous Mashed Potato Fun Run, which is free for kids 12 and under. For the more serious runners, the 5K course will be certified by USATF this year, and will include chip timed start and finish. Register: newpaltzturkeytrot.com. Water Street, New Paltz.

2nd Annual Spread Love Thanksgiving Event, 10am-3pm. Festivities include traditional Thanksgiving fare, clothing and performances by Dojo Dance Company, Energy Dance Company, local musicians, singers and much more. Center for Creative Education, 16 Cedar St., Kingston. Info: cce4me.org

Family of Woodstock Thanksgiving Offering, 11am-2pm. Family of Woodstock will be providing turkeys with all the fixins’ or individual, fully prepared meals for people in the Greater Woodstock area, including Woodstock, Bearsville, Shady, Lake Hill, Willow, Mount Tremper, Shokan, and Boiceville. If you would like to sign up for a Thanksgiving Food Basket, or individual meals with Family of Woodstock, call us at 845-679-2485.

2021 Safe Harbors Thanksgiving Dinner for Cornerstone Residents, 11am-1pm. Annual dinner for Cornerstone residents on Thanksgiving day. Safe Harbors of the Hudson,111 Broadway, Newburgh.

Rhinebeck Lions Club offers Thanksgiving meal delivery, 11am. The Rhinebeck Lions Club will deliver Thanksgiving dinners to anyone requesting them in Rhinebeck, Red Hook, Tivoli, Milan or Clinton Corners. The home-cooked meals will be prepared by members of the Lions Club and volunteers from the community. The meals will be delivered about 11am on Thanksgiving Day! To request a meal, email Chris Chestney at chestneychris@gmail.com, or call 845-453-5400 and leave a message with your name and phone number.

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

A Frosty Fest, Fridays 6pm, Saturdays & Sundays 4:30pm, Nov. 26-Dec. 19. Featuring holiday nights – spectacular lights. Over one million lights. North Pole with Santa – a drive-thru experience enjoyed in the comfort of your own vehicle. Additional attractions: Bubbles the Christmas Bear, The Forest Snowman, Dasher the Reindeer, Frosty’s animated musical light show, Candy Cane Lane, Frosty’s enchanted forest (drive thru), glistening garden celebrating the dancing trees of nature, magical mansion. Frosty’s magical adventure – a 3D walk-through and Blizzard the polar bear. All included in the ticket price. Purchase tickets online. Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions, 778 Broadway (Route 9W), Ulster Park. Info: 845-339-2666, ext. 10

Catskill Christmas Express, Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 26-Dec. 19 and Dec. 22-23. The Catskill Christmas Express will take passengers on a trip through the Catskill Forest to Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole. We will be using our open-air flat cars which will be festively lit and decorated – so bundle up and bring a blanket! Santa will greet each train as it goes by. Each passenger will receive an individually wrapped cookie from our local bakery. After passing the North Pole, everyone will receive a small gift! $29/adult, $23/child. Several departures starting at 12pm each day. Catskill Mountain Railroad, Westbrook Lane, Kingston. Info: catskillmountainrailroad.com

Green Friday Holiday Sale, 10am-4pm. Join us for a festive holiday market featuring honey, tonics, candles, essential oils, jewelry, books, and art — all from local producers! $15. Opus 40, 50 Fite Rd., Saugerties. Info: 845-681-9352, caroline@opus40.org

HVArtMarket Makers Market, 10am-5pm. Featuring local Hudson Valley makers and artisans. Gifts, art, gourmet food, ceramic, jewelry and much more. Locust Grove Estate, 2683 South Rd. (Route 9), Poughkeepsie. Info: hvartmarket@gmail.com, bit.ly/hvartmarket

Locust Grove Tours – Thanksgiving Weekend, 10:15am-3:15pm, November 26-28. Tour the historic mansion, updated with festive holiday decorations! Enjoy trees festooned with antique ornaments in the Drawing Room and Dining Room, and an exhibit of lavish gifts originally exchanged by members of the Young family a century ago. Tickets are limited to make sure all visitors have plenty of space, and masks are required while indoors. Last tour 3:15pm. $15/person. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/holiday-tour-friday-november-26-tickets-184238080057. Locust Grove Estate, 2683 South Road (Route 9), Poughkeepsie.

Holiday Pop-Up Market, 11am-3pm, November 26-27. Multiple vendors. Handcrafted items made in the Catskill Mountains. Country Cutting Gallery, 42395 Rte. 28, Margaretville.

Wilderstein Thanksgiving Weekend Tours, 1-4pm, November 26-28. We are offering special guided tours of the mansion on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend. This will be an opportunity to walk off that turkey and explore Wilderstein. Wilderstein Historic Site, 330 Morton Rd., Rhinebeck. Info: wilderstein.org/calendar

Brian Mitchell & Friends – Holiday Concert, 7-9pm. Grammy-winner, funky keys-master and accordionist Brian Mitchell joins with veteran session players and pals for a set list of Nola-funk. Donation. The Falcon, 1348 Rte. 9W, Marlboro.

HUNG with Care: A Queer Holiday Burlesque Spectacular! 8:30-10:30pm. The holiday tradition returns with a scintillating sleigh ride of yuletide classics featuring performances by NYC’s premier cabaret artists. Hudson Valley Arts Live, 299 Washington St., Newburgh. Info: 845-926-0652, info@biggayhudsonvalley.com, hungwithcare.com

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

38th Annual YMCA Kingston & Ulster County Reindeer Ramble 5K. Rain, snow, sunshine – anytime! Run/walk a 5K anytime between 11/28/21 and 12/12/21. Everyone registered will receive a Reindeer Ramble long sleeve shirt. The first 75 registered will receive an adorable Reindeer ornament, which can be viewed on our website. Make it more fun and sign up with 5 friends and enter our Santa-Pede contest.. 3 categories to be named post your pictures on Facebook. Each winner of the 3 winning teams will each win a $20 DoorDash gift card! Registration: ymcaulster.org/37th-annual-reindeer-ramble-virtual

Kingston Farmers’ Holiday Market, 9am-2pm. Offering a large variety of vendors sell locally-grown eats, specialty foods, wellness items, baked goods, craft beverages, plants, and gifts in the County Courthouse parking lot, with entrances on John and Wall Streets. Held through November, every Saturday 9am-2pm. Info: kingstonfarmersmarket.org.

Brookmeade Holiday Craft Fair,10am-4pm, November 27 & 28. Think Local for your holiday shopping! Vendors, raffles, homemade goods, bake sale, delicious food, music, photo booths and much more! Interested in being a vendor? Call now to reserve your space at 845-871-1336 to get a 10×10 space for your business/service. Pavillion at Brookmeade, 34 Brookmeade Dr., Rhinebeck. Info: facebook.com/events/2654837741487742

Saugerties Farmers’ Holiday Market, 10am-2pm. Offering locally harvested food grown, raised, prepared and brought to market by local farmers. The market offers local seasonal vegetables; luscious orchard fruits; dried herbs; fresh-laid eggs; tasty goat and cow cheeses; pasture-raised meats and free-range poultry; delicious maple syrup, honey, jams and sauces, pickles; artisanal bread; baked goods, including gluten-free; prepared foods. Set up at 115 Main St., Saugerties.

Let’s Wrap, Beacon! 11am-5pm, Nov. 27 & Dec. 11. Stop by to wrap your holiday gifts, enjoy a curated art show, purchase artisan gift wrap and holiday cards, listen to local musicians and more. Wrapping paper designed by artwork created by Greystone individuals. Proceeds benefit the individuals Greystone supports! The Landmark, 139 Main St., Beacon.

Opening Reception: Winter Small Works Show, 12-5pm. Show runs through 1/9/22. Continuum Fine Art & Photography, 97 Windermere Ave., Warwick. Info: continuumfineartan.com

Bannerman Island Gallery presents a Fine Art Holiday Exhibition, 12-5pm. This exhibition will feature fine art paintings, watercolors, prints, photography, sculpture, ceramics and artistic holiday gift items! All works are for sale – part of the proceeds will go to further restoration work on historic Bannerman’s Island. Public gallery hours: Saturdays & Sundays, 12-5pm and weekday afternoons & evenings by chance or appointment. The show runs through January 30, 2022. Bannerman Island Gallery (BIG), 150 Main St, Beacon. Info: 845-416-8342.

Holiday Market at Bethel Woods, 2pm-9pm, Saturdays and Sundays through December 19. This holiday season, shop a wide selection of unique holiday gifts and support regional vendors and beyond during the Holiday Market. It will take place in conjunction with Peace, Love & Lights, our drive-thru holiday light show, as both a daytime and nighttime market. No two weekends will host the same vendors. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Hurd Rd, Bethel. Info: bethelwoodscenter.org

2021 Holiday Parade – Santa Claus is Coming to Margaretville, 4:30pm. Hosted by the Margaretville Fire Dept. Santa will make an appearance at the end of the parade on a fire truck. Main St., Margaretville.

Annual Tree Lighting and Light Parade, 6pm. Come on out and watch our annual tree lighting and light parade. Parade starts on Maple Street and goes down South Avenue (9D) into Mesier Park. Santa and tree lighting to follow. Mesier Park, 2 Spring St., Wappingers Falls.

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams – Holiday Benefit Show for Family of Woodstock, 7pm. AKA The Grand Slambovians pioneered the alt-folk/Americana genre, staying on the fringes of the music industry and under the radar while producing several critically acclaimed studio albums. A Box of Everything, the band’s most recent release, is a compilation of the ‘Greatest Hits’ you’ve never heard from this reclusive band. $20-25. Under 18 accompanied by a parent or legal guardian only. Colony, 22 Rock City Rd., Woodstock.

Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice Winter Holiday Series, 7pm. Come share wonderful and uplifting musical moments with the rock/blues stylings of Sue’s Garage, jazz with the Loren Daniels Trio and special guest Andy Cahill. $20. Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice, 24 Main St., Phoenicia. Info: PhoeniciaVoiceFest.org

Holiday Performance: Scott Sharrard Band 7-9pm. Grammy nominee, Scott Sharrard is the newest member of the legendary band Little Feat. Donation. The Falcon, 1348 Rte. 9W, Marlboro. Info: 845-236-7970, info@liveatthefalcon.com, fb.me/e/NSXCqqj3.

Holiday JazzStock @ Senate – Sheila Jordan’s 93rd Birthday Concert, 7:30pm. Featuring Sheila Jordan (vocals), Alan Broadbent (piano) and Harvie S (bass). Tickets: $30 ordered online at jazzstock.com or “in person” at Rhino Records (6 N Front St.). The Senate Garage, 4 Front St., Kingston.

Catskill Mountain Foundation presents Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra, 8pm. Robert Manno, Conductor; Nancy Allen Lundy, Soprano; & Elizabeth Mann, Flute. $25. Tickets available at catskillmtn.org or 518-263-2063. Orpheum Film and Performing Arts Center, Main St., Tannersville.

Marc Black Band Dance Annual Thanksgiving Show, 8pm. Marc Black along with members of the Paul Simon, Stevie Winwood, Joe Cocker and Miles Davis bands will come together for a celebration of gratitude. Bearsville Theater, 291 Tinker St., Bearsville. Info: bearsvilletheater.com

Hung with Care: A Queer Holiday Burlesque Spectacular! 8:30-10:30pm. This holiday tradition returns with a scintillating sleigh ride of yuletide classics featuring performances by NYC’s premier cabaret artists. Rosendale Theater, Main St., Rosendale. Info: 845-926-0652, info@biggayhudsonvalley.com, hungwithcare.com

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Festival of Lights at Mohonk. Join us for the Festival of Lights November 28-December 6. Hanukkah is a time for rejoicing with family and friends. Festivitiesinclude: nightly lighting of the Menorah and Hanukkah blessings; daily activities, including dreidel crafts, cookie decorating, movies and more; cooking demonstrations, featuring Chef Palmeri’s potato latkes and challah bread; nightly dining options featuring a traditional Jewish delight. Reserve your stay today for 30% off Sunday-Thursday nights. Mohonk Mountain House, 1000 Mountain Rest Rd., New Paltz. Info: mohonk.com

Holiday Kick-off with Santa at the Walkway Over the Hudson, 11am-3pm. Bring your kids, your dogs—the whole family—for this fun photo opportunity with Santa. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Frozen will also be on hand for fun holiday photos. There will be a hot cocoa bar and a group of classic yuletide carolers. Photos taken with Santa and Frozen characters will be available for purchase, for a suggested donation of $10, or visitors may take their own photos. Ulster Welcome Center, 87 Haviland Rd., Highland. Info: walkway.org/event/holiday-kickoff-with-santa

New Paltz Open Air Holiday Market, 10am-3pm, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 & 12. The market features locally grown produce, handmade goods, art, natural body products, baked goods, honey, cheeses, meats & eggs. Church St. between Main and Academy Sts., New Paltz. Info: NPOpenAirMarket@gmail.com

Newburgh – Menorah Lighting, 6pm. Menorah Lighting at Congregation Agudas Israel honoring teachers. 290 North St, Newburgh.

Eight Nights of Hanukkah with the WJCI (November 28 – December 5, 6:30-7pm). Via Zoom with Rabbi Jonathan. Light candles together, sing some songs and hear a story or teaching. 1682 Glasco Turnpike, Woodstock, 845-679-2218, wjcshul.org/

Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Menorah Lighting, 6pm. Hosted by the Congregation Agudas Israel. Firetruck Gelt Drop & Menorah Lighting Thousands of chocolate gelt coins will be dropped from a firetruck. Plus, menorah and dreidel parachutes. Latkas, donuts, dignitaries, hot cocoa & cool gifts for all. Commuter parking lot at 70 Millpond Parkway, Monroe.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

Menorah Lighting, 6pm. In celebration of Hanukkah – festivities will include a giant donut menorah, hot dinner buffet, sizzling latkes, bowling, donut pinata, chocolate coins, dreidel games, and entertainment. Register by 11/23/21 for $18 per person. Children under 2 are free. Colonial Lanes, 78 Brookside Ave., Chester.

Menorah Lighting. 3rd night of Hanukkah. Lighting of 9’ Menorah. Donuts, Latkes, and Chocolate Gelt. Adams, 160 Old Post Rd, Wappinger. 5:30pm

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

Phoenicia Fish & Game Association Monthly Holiday Dinner Fundraiser, 5pm. Dinner includes spaghetti & meatballs, garden salad, Italian bread and dessert. $10/adult, $5/child 10 & under. Phoenicia Fish and Game Association, 5419 State Rte. 28, Mount Tremper. Info: phoeniciafishandgame.com

Rock Hill – Menorah Lighting, 5:30pm.

In front of Dutch’s. Music, Donuts, hot latkes. 206 Rock Hill Dr, Rock Hill.

Newburgh – Menorah Lighting, 6pm. Congregation Agudas Israel honoring first responders. 290 North St, Newburgh.

The Holy and Powerful Practice of Remembrance, 6:30-8pm. A deep form of prayer which connects you with the Divine within. For new and experienced, inhabit your divinity, your true self. The Center is the Home of Flowing Spirit Healing and the Woodstock Sufi Center. Free, donations appreciated. Catskills Spiritual Healing Center, 291 Wall St., 2nd floor, Kingston. Info: 845-679-8989, jwalzer@flowingspirit.com, flowingspirit.com/events

Holiday Concert – Hot Tuna with Special Guests The Midnight Ramble Band, 7pm. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady – joined by drummer Justin Guip – celebrate over 50 years leading Hot Tuna – the legendary blues-rock band performing classic tunes and epic improvisations with both acoustic and electric sets. The Midnight Ramble Band is a group of extraordinary musicians that accompanied legendary drummer Levon Helm for many years, and they continue to honor the legacy of Levon and The Band. $45-$60. The Egg, Empire State Plaza, Albany. Info: theegg.org

Hiss Golden Messenger Holiday Show, 7:30pm. Singer/songwriter Michael Taylor (aka M.C. Taylor) in support of his 2021 release “Quietly Blowing It.” Singer/songwriter Rosali opens the show. $28. The Egg, Empire State Plaza, Albany. Info: theegg.org

Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

Pawling – Menorah Lighting, 5pm. Celebrating the 5th night of Hanukkah 5pm. Lighting of 9’ Menorah. Donuts, Latkes, and Chocolate Gelt. Village Green, Pawling.

Newburgh – Menorah Lighting, 6pm. Congregation Agudas Israel honoring interfaith clergy. 290 North St, Newburgh.

Holiday Show – Storm King Duo, 6pm. Judith Tulloch-Guitar & vocals. Stephen Franchino-Flute. Performing originals and favorites by Santana, Sade, Marc Anthony, Stevie Wonder, Camila Cabello, Caribbean Jazz Project, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, Sergio Mendes, and many more. For reservations, call 845-544-2790. Coquito, 31 Forester Ave., Warwick. Info: judithtulloch.com

Celebrate the Holidays with Deadgrass & Friends, 7-9pm. A musical adventure through Jerry Garcia’s world, featuring Grammy Award Winner C Lanzbom, Russell Gottlieb, Kensuki Shoji, Clare Maloney. Donation. The Falcon, 1348 Rte. 9W, Marlboro. Info: 845-236-7970, info@liveatthefalcon.com, fb.me/e/2ZtZa6fFc

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Hanukkah Celebration, 12:30pm. Festivities will include apple cider, latkes, doughnuts, music and Menorah lighting. Hosted by Chabad of Ulster County. Corner of Wall St. & N. Front St, Kingston.

Celebrate the Holidays with a Writing Workshop: Writers in the Mountains presents Modern Love II with Elizabeth Koster. An eight-week creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster, October 22 – December 17. The class will be held online Fridays, from 1-2 pm. Once registered and paid, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class. $80. To register for this class, e-mail writersinthemountains@gmail.com. Info: writersinthemountains.org

Woodstock Holiday Open House, 4-9pm. Holiday festivities in and around the village of Woodstock! Enjoy a cozy bonfire with s’mores, live bands and musicians, Victorian Carolers, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more surprises. Visit participating shops and admire the window displays. Take advantage of special deals and sales, refreshments and holiday snacks. Info: 845-679-6234.

Newburgh – Menorah Lighting, 4pm. Congregation Agudas Israel honoring essential workers/Kol staff. 290 North St, Newburgh.

Dinner with Santa, 5-8pm, Saturdays & Sundays Dec. 3-18 and Friday Dec. 16. Attending Peace, Love & Lights? Enjoy dinner in the Event Gallery before or after your drive! Drop-in anytime from 5pm – 8pm to enjoy dinner featuring full-service food stations in the festive and beautiful Event Gallery. Take a selfie with Santa to make your Peace, Love & Lights experience even more memorable! Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel. Info: bethelwoodscenter.org

Cookies, Cocoa & Crafts with Mrs. Claus, 5pm. Join Christmas Wishes Ulster County for an evening with Mrs. Claus! Crafts, cookies, cocoa with Mrs. Claus. Enjoy a meet and greet, and hear a story from Mrs. Claus herself. $5-$12. Reformed Church-Fairbrother Hall, 160 Salem St., Port Ewen. Info: eventbrite.com/e/cookies-cocoa-crafts-with-mrs-claus-tickets-196857906297.

Apple Basket Wreath Workshop, 6-7:30pm. Using a vintage apple basket lid we will paint a fun snowman to create a fabulous seasonal wreath. Tickets $40. Held at 17 East Market St., Red Hook. Info: eventbrite.com/e/apple-basket-wreath-workshop-tickets-199384944737?aff=erelexpmlt

Uptown Kingston’s Annual Snowflake Festival, 6pm. It all begins when Santa lights the tree at the corner of North Front & Wall Sts. Then, the fun continues until 8pm with live music, dancers and more on the Main Stage. The streets will be lit with sparkling snowflakes, the fire juggler will be back, along with stilt band musicians, hip hop jugglers, ice carver and our own local Strawberry Hill fiddlers. The night wouldn’t be complete without a ride in the horse-drawn carriage. And, stop by the Peace Park to make your own smores. Be sure to visit the Senate House grounds with Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting everyone in the barn, and of course the strolling carolers singing your favorite holiday songs. Many uptown shops will be open handing out holiday treats while you find that perfect gift, then enjoy dinner out at one of Uptown’s great restaurants.

Swingin’ in the Holidays! Big Band Style (Benefit for Sparrow’s Nest), 6pm. Presented by The Big Band Sound 25-piece jazz orchestra to benefit the Sparrow’s Nest local charity. General Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center, 9 Vassar St., Poughkeepsie. Info: eventbrite.com/e/swingin-in-the-holidays-big-band-style-benefit-for-sparrows-nest-tickets-166695357301

City of Poughkeepsie’s Celebration of Lights Parade and Fireworks, 6:30 pm. The parade will commence at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street and Garden Street and proceed to the evening’s first Christmas tree lighting on Main, at Mural Square near Market Street.The parade will then proceed down Main Street to Clover Street where it will conclude at Dongan Square Park for the second Christmas tree lighting. Then at 7:15 p.m., Poughkeepsie River District Business Association and Legion Fireworks will present the area’s only winter fireworks display.

The Celebration of Lights Parade is led by Mayor Rob Rolison and members of the Common Council and they will be joined by the Arm of the Sea Theatre’s musicians and giant puppets, Amerscott Highland Pipers, Brasskill Brass Band, Fat Boi’s Brass Band, The Bucket Brigade and The Wholly Brass Band, plus Mid-Hudson Rowing Association, SPOKE Poughkeepsie Bike Club, the Poughkeepsie Library’s Bookmobile and Santa Claus will arrive on a City of Poughkeepsie fire engine. Following the parade and fireworks, the Bardavon will present a screening of the holiday film classic It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) at 8 p.m. The film is preceded at 7:30 p.m. with a concert on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. The cost is $6. In the lobby, Lambe Lambe, a multiple stage small puppet theatre presentation by Paperheart puppets will precede and follow the film with a holiday fantasy experience for all ages. For additional information, visitwww.bardavon.org or call the Bardavon box office at (845) 473-2072 or the UPAC box office at (845) 339-6088 or email at boxoffice@bardavon.org. To purchase tickets online, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Holiday Launch of Uptown Artists Group Studios and Gallery, 7-9pm. View exciting contemporary art, meet the artists, light refreshments & live music by local musicians. Uptown Artists Group, 291 Wall St., 4th floor (at the corner of John Street), Kingston. Info: 845-418-6472, info@uptownkingston.art, UptownKingston.art

A Christmas Carol, 7pm, Fridays-Saturdays & 3pm, Sundays, Dec. 3-19. Starring Rik Lopes as Scrooge. With Jovan Bradley, Andy Crispell, Ellie DeMan, Joe Felece, Harriet Luongo, Duane Joseph Olson & Jody Satriani. Directed by Lou Trapani, with musical direction by Paul & JoAnne Schubert. $25. CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck. Info: centerforperformingarts.org

Holiday Show: Popa Chubby Band, 7-9pm. Popa Chubby’s a big man..but his music is much bigger..[Chubby will] continue carrying the torch for the blues. Donation. The Falcon, 1348 Rte. 9W, Marlboro. fb.me/e/10W7Zrhql.

Handle with Care, 7-9pm, Fridays & Saturdays and 2pm Saturdays & Sundays, Dec. 3-19. Ayelet, a young Israeli woman is on holiday in the United States with her grandmother when tragedy strikes on Christmas Eve. $34-$42. Shadowland Stages, 157 Canal St., Ellenville. Info: 845-647-5511, shadowlandstages.org

First Friday Holiday Concert, 7pm-8:30pm. Local musicians offer a community benefit concert. Admission by free will donation. Christ’s Lutheran Church, 26 Mill Hill Rd,, Woodstock. Info: 845-679-2336, bulletin@christwoodstock.org, bit.ly/2gaSj9e.

The Judith Tulloch Band Holiday Celebration, 7:30pm. Singer-songwriter Judith Tulloch performs. Two Way Brewing Company, 18 West Main St., Beacon.

Seasoned with Comedy & After Party, 8pm. Osei Caleb is back again for another night of rib aching Laughter! Holiday celebration will include a show & dance. Seasoned Delicous Foods, 11 Lohmaier Ln, Lake Katrine. facebook.com/events/676488016601666.

Sarah Jarosz Holiday Special, 8pm. Album release party -Blue Heron Suite (released in May 2021). Special guests Jeff Picker and Jefferson Hamer. $35-$40. The Egg, Empire State Plaza, Albany. Info: theegg.org

Holiday Celebration with John Sebastian’s Jug Band Village, 8pm. A Look Back at Jug Band Music in Greenwich Village with Visits to Fred Neil and Tim Hardin w/ Sebastian, Jimmy Vivino, Steve Boone. Bearsville Theater, 291 Tinker St, Bearsville. Info: BearsvilleTheater.com

Holiday Celebration: Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John, 8pm. Tribute by Gerald Brann. $38-$48. Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St, Peekskill. Info: paramounthudsonvalley.com

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Reformed Church of Saugerties Christmas Fair, 9am-3pm. Offering theme baskets, fresh greens arrangements, gently used Christmas items! Reformed Church of Saugerties, 173 Main St., Saugerties. Info: 845-246-2867, refsaug@yahoo.com, saugertiesreformed.org

Pet Photos with Santa, 9am-2pm. Proceeds will benefit the Saugerties Animal Shelter. Marbletown Animal Hospital, 3056 Route 213, Stone Ridge.

Holiday Hike – First Saturday on the Trail 2021, 9am-5pm. Woodstock Land Conservancy, Woodstock. Info: 845-679-6481, woodstocklandconservancy.org

Frozendale at Rosendale Library, 10am-3pm. A holiday ! The Friends of the library will offering various raffle baskets, handmade quilts and knitwear that were made in Rosendale. At noon there will be a special story hour with holiday stories for the children.Here is your chance to shop locally. There will also be small gift items and cookies. A handmade queen-size quilt will be for sale, made by the Tillson quilting group and donated to the library. All proceeds will help the library to offer engaging programs and improve the library facilities. For additional information, call 845-658-9013 or email info@rosendalelibrary.org.

FDR Holiday Craft Fair, 10am-3pm. Hosted by the FDR Class of 2022. Limited spaces still available. Contact FDRCraftfair@gmail.com. Franklin D Roosevelt High School, 156 S Cross Rd., Hyde Park.

HRMM Class: Live Edge Cutting Board and Knife Rack, 10am-4pm. Students will create a matching live edge cutting board and knife rack during a 1-day class Registration required. Hudson River Maritime Museum, 50 Rondout Landing, Kingston. Info: hrmm.org/woodworking.html

Brunch with Santa, 10:30am-1:30pm. Santa is coming to Simply Gourmet! Bundle up the kids and join us for a delicious brunch buffet. The kids can hang out with Santa and you can take as many pictures as you want! (No lines or expensive photos sessions.) Call for reservations 845-214-0300. Adults $28, kids $12 (4-10); tax & gratuity are additional. Simply Gourmet, 399 Manchester Rd., Poughkeepsie.

7th Annual Arlington Holiday Festival & Parade. Festival from 11am. Line-up for parade at 4pm. Parade starts at 5pm. Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie.

Sinterklaas Festival, 11am. A day-long, colorful celebration that features children’s workshops, dance, theatre and music all over the village of Rhinebeck. Don’t miss the Dancing Bear, the Pocket Lady, and Mother Holly. The spectacular Children’s Starlight Parade at 6pm, featuring two-story tall, animated puppets carried by hundreds of volunteers, closes the day at twilight. A non-denominational event, Sinterklaas joins residents and visitors alike, people of all ages and backgrounds, in a memorable celebration of children, art, and the light of the winter season. See website for schedule of activities. Located throughout the village of Rhinebeck. Info: sinterklaashudsonvalley.com

Historical Society of Woodstock Holiday Sale, Saturday and Sunday on December 4, 5, 11 and 12 from 9am – 3pm.

Start the holiday season by shopping for local goods and treats – original holiday cards, local history books, vintage gifts, hand-knit items, note cards and local art, crafts and products including maple syrup, jam and baked treats. Products from local craftsmen will include hand-woven items, jewelry, ornaments, honey-based products, incense, cards, bluestone hearts and much more. As always, the HSW will provide fresh greens for its visitors, as well as hot cider, coffee and tea. This year, the Historical Society has reprinted the book Sarah of Overlook Mountain by Jean White. This illustrated book recounts stories told to Jean by her grandmother Sarah Cashdollar, who grew up on Overlook Mountain. The book sells for $15 with all proceeds going to the Historical Society. Original artwork by several local artists, as well as signed prints by Woodstock lithographer Clarence Bolton will also be available. Park in the lower Comeau parking lot and walk up the path through the woods to HSW. Limited parking Historical Society of Woodstock, 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock.

Saugerties Annual Christmas Jingle, 12-6pm. Tis’ the season to be jolly! Come on out and jingle with your friends and family at Saugerties Annual Christmas Jingle! This indoor event will consist of local vendors, music and of course, Mike’s Meats. Greco Senior Center, 207 Market St., Saugerties.

Give a Cluck for Kids, 12-4pm. Annual free gift drive for any child under 12 living in Beacon, the Town/Village of Fishkill, and the Village of Wappingers Falls. To register your child, to volunteer or to donate go to: eventbrite.com/e/give-a-cluck-for-kids-tickets-167893972391.

Holiday Performance – Vanaver Caravan and Arm-of-the-Sea present Into the Light, 1-4:30pm. Into the Light tells the story of a young girl named Lucia who journeys around the world to find light in the darkest time of the year. The performance will feature Arm-of-the-Sea Theatre’s giant puppets with holiday songs, dances and music traditions such as Sankta Lucia, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas, Diwali, Yule, Advent and Solstice. Part of the Sinterklaas Festival. General Admission is $15 for all ages. Church of the Messiah, Montgomery St., Rhinebeck. Info: armofthesea.org

Met Live HD: Eurydice, 1pm. Celebrate the holidays with this new production with a libretto by MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. $21-$28. Bardavon 1869 Opera House, 35 Market St, Poughkeepsie. Info: bardavon.org

Art & Antiques Auction – Holiday Fundraiser for Family of Woodstock, Inc., 1:30-5:30pm. Live art, antiques, object d’art Auction Fundraiser to support Family of Woodstock. Tickets available on Facebook page: fb.me/e/49r2DyzEO. $5 (First 50 tickets online free). Mountainview Studio, 20 Mountainview Avenue, Woodstock.

Swingin’ in the Holidays! Big Band Style (Benefit for Sparrow’s Nest), 2pm. Presented by The Big Band Sound 25-piece jazz orchestra to benefit the Sparrow’s Nest local charity. General Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to enter and masks must be worn at all times inside. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center, 9 Vassar St., Poughkeepsie. Info: eventbrite.com/e/swingin-in-the-holidays-big-band-style-benefit-for-sparrows-nest-tickets-166695357301.

West Point Band presents A West Point Holiday! 2pm, Dec. 4 & 5. Featuring a variety of seasonal hits from classic carols to contemporary jingle-bell-rock n’ roll. The very merry musicians of the West Point Band will present songs celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, and the magic of the winter season, including West Point holiday classics that you won’t hear anywhere else. Performances are free and open to the public. Eisenhower Hall Theatre, West Point. Info: 845-938-2617, westpointband.com.

Jazz Up The Holidays, 3-5pm. Swing into the season with favorite holiday music featuring vocalist Teri Roiger. $38 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $10 for students. Marriott Pavilion at the Culinary Institute of America, 1946 Campus Drive, Hyde Park. Info: 845-635-0877, ndsorchestra.org.

3rd Annual Shriner’s Wishing Tree Lighting, 4-6pm. During all days of business we will have wishing tree ornaments available. With any donation of $5 and greater, you will receive an ornament to write your Christmas wish on. You will then be able to tie your wish on our Shriners Wishing Tree. All donations will be matched by Garone’s Lawn & Landscape and will go directly to Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield, Massachusetts. Garone’s Mountain Fresh Farms, 17 Baileys Gap Rd, Highland.

Hanukkah Event, 4pm. Grand Menorah lighting and fire show. Chabad of Rock Hill, 242 Old Sackett Road, Rock Hill.

Hanukkah Candle Lighting via Zoom, 4pm. The Kerhonkson Synagogue, 26 Minnewaska Trail, Kerhonkson. Info: 845-626-7260.

Holiday Shopping: Give the Gift of Art! 5-8pm. Come fête our holiday windows featuring the chair sculpture of Toni Brogan, with a live performance by Marc Delgado! Pinkwater Gallery | Uptown Kingston, 56 N. Front St., Kingston, NY. Info: anne@pinkwatergallery.com, pinkwatergallery.com

Caroling in Town with Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice, 5:30pm. Come sing along on Main Street. Info: PhoeniciaVoiceFest.org. Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice, 24 Main St., Phoenicia. Info: PhoeniciaVoiceFest.org.

Ellenville’s Tree Lighting, 6pm. Immediately following the Joshua R Peters Memorial Electric Fire Truck Parade, 6pm ish, Liberty Square, Ellenville.

Newburgh – Menorah Lighting, 6pm. Menorah Lighting at Congregation Agudas Israel honoring new members of Kol. 290 North St, Newburgh.

Holiday Celebration with Oz Noy Trio w/ Will Lee & Anton Fig, 7-9pm. Noy..channels the likes of fusion godfather John Scofield, blues-rocker Stevie Ray Vaughan. Donation. The Falcon, 1348 Route 9W, Marlboro. Info: 845-236-7970, fb.me/e/4RKzDSf5c

Holiday Concert: The Wanda Houston Band, 8-9pm. Classic jazz, R&B, adult contemporary, and rock. Spencertown Academy Arts Center, 790 Rte. 203, Spencertown. Info: 518-392-3693, spencertownacademy.org

The Curious Connection – Holiday BARD Concert, 8-10pm. American Art Song recital celebrating the inner child presented in the Great Room. $0-$10. Arts Society of Kingston, 97 Broadway, Kingston. Info: thecuriousconnection21@gmail.com, bit.ly/3Ccmio8

Holiday Concert: En Vogue, 8pm. Number one on both the dance and R&B/Hip-Hop charts. $49. Ulster Performing Arts Center, 601 Broadway, Kingston. Info: bardavon.org/show/en-vogue

Beatles vs. Stones – A Holiday Musical Showdown, 8pm. Two bands face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. It’s a face-off you won’t want to miss! $30-$60. Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St., Peekskill. Info: paramounthudsonvalley.com.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

6th Annual Hudson Valley Holistic Holiday Market 2021, 10am-5pm. Your favorite Holistic vendors, practitioners, and readers are back for our 6th Annual Holistic Holiday Market. We feature the best readers, vendors, and practitioners in the state. Free admission. Free swag bags to the 1st 25 attendees through the door. Presented by Akasha’s Journey and Hudson Valley Holistic Market. Visit our website for a vending application: hudsonvalleyholisticmarket.com. Comfort Suites Hotel & Banquets, 835 Rte. 52, Fishkill. Info: hudsonvalleyholisticmarket.com

Celebrate the Holidays with a Book Signing: Annie Leibovitz, Wonderland, 10am-12pm. Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz will sign copies of her surprising – and surprised – account of her encounters with fashion. The purchase of a copy of Wonderland from Oblong Books is required to join the signing line. Oblong Books Rhinebeck, 6422 Montgomery St., Rhinebeck. Info: 845-876-0500, oblongbooks.com

Commitment to Kids Toy Drive & Fundraisers, 10am-4pm. We are collecting new, unwrapped toys for distribution to the Kids of Ulster County. Bloomington Fire House, 14 Taylor St. off Rte. 32, Bloomington. Info: 845-339-9209, commitmenttokids1@gmail.com

Holiday Shopping: Dutchess Handmade Pop-Up Shop, 10am-4pm. This shop only popping up twice a year with items created in the Hudson Valley. Locally made glass, jewelry, greeting cards, textiles, ceramics, wood, products, prints, paintings, home, decorating items and more! Find the perfect item for gift giving and collecting from local artists and artisans. The Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn, 489 Main St., Poughkeepsie. Info: artsmidhudson.org/dutchess-handmade

Beekman Fire Company Cookies with Santa, 11am-3pm, Come down to the firehouse for Santa, Santa’s mailbox, last minute holiday shopping, a 50/50 raffle and the annual kids art corner! Beekman Fire House, 316 Beekman- Poughquag Rd., Poughquag.

Reformed Church of Saugerties Christmas Fair, 12-3pm. Offering theme baskets, fresh greens arrangements, gently used Christmas items! Reformed Church of Saugerties, 173 Main St., Saugerties. Info: 845-246-2867, saugertiesreformed.org

Saugerties Boys & Girls Club Holiday Craft Fair, 12-4pm. Featuring hand-crafted gifts from local crafters and vendors, raffles and a visit from Santa. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. The Club House, 45 Partition St., Saugerties.

Holiday Vendor Fair, 12-4pm. Enjoy a little holiday shopping throughout our event with some homemade crafts, candles, wine, tumblers, wood crafts, shirts, crocheted items and so much more! We will have beverages and snacks for sale as well. This event is free. On your way in stop by our check-in table to get your door prize ticket and even purchase a 50/50 ticket! Walden Fire Dept., 230 Old Orange Ave., Walden.

Holiday in the Village of Saugerties, 12pm. With activities too numerous to mention, a family day – perfect for all ages! Sponsored by the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce. Info: e-mail info@discoversaugerties.com or visit discoversaugerties.com.

Saugerties Annual Christmas Jingle, 12-6pm. Tis’ the season to be jolly! Come on out and jingle with your friends and family at Saugerties Annual Christmas Jingle! This indoor event will consist of local vendors, music and of course, Mike’s Meats. Greco Senior Center, 207 Market St., Saugerties.

Light-Up Ceramic Snowman Class, 2-4pm. Come create this gorgeous snowman keepsake with us! All supplies and light kit included in the price $52/person. To register: uptiquing.com/studio-schedule or 845-744-4400. Uptiquing Paint and Ceramic Studio, 61c Main St., Pine Bush. Info: uptiquing.com/studio-schedule

Take a Break for the Holidays! Buster Keaton in Sherlock Jr., 2-4pm. Buster, a movie projectionist, dreams why life can’t be like the movies, when he is falsely accused of stealing a watch. Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street, Rosendale. Info: 845-658-8989, info@rosendaletheatre.org, rosendaletheatre.org.

’Tis the Season – Catskill Conversation: Taking Our Water For Their City, 2-4pm. Over the last nine years, April Beisaw and her Vassar College students have hiked the city-owned watershed to document lives ruined and cut short by a distant City. Through close examination of what was left behind, they have begun to estimate the enormous price that rural people paid to provide clean water to City residents. Maps of the land takings have also revealed patterns, such as the loss of many woman-owned lands and businesses that once thrived along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad in the Town of Olive. $10 virtual tickets available. Online event: ashokancenter.org/product/catskill-conversation-taking-our-water/?mc_cid=94133647f0&mc_eid=9c51315656. Info: 845-657-8333; events@ashokancenter.org

The Nutcracker, 2pm. Sixth Annual production of the beloved holiday favorite. $25. Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center, 6050 Main St., Tannersville. Info: 518-263-2000, catskillmtn.org

Stars of La Cage presents The Edwards Twins – Christmas with The Stars, 3pm. A Holiday Evening with Cher, Neil Diamond, & many more Starring Vegas Edwards Twins. Tickets $30-$50. Paramount Hudson Valley, 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill. Info: paramounthudsonvalley.showare.com

Interactive dinner theatre performance of A Christmas Carol Returns to the Hudson Valley, 5pm. Each event features a three-course meal following a reception where guests meet Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Nephew Fred and carolers in authentic Victorian costume. Adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic, the production is a tribute to the spirit of a traditional holiday, with script written by Theatre On The Road founders Frank and Kristen Marquette. Tickets 845-475-7973 or theatreonthe road@gmail.com. Le Chambord, Hopewell Junction. Additional performances available – see online listings.

Holiday Concert: Jimmy Vivino & The Upstate Upstarts, 7-9pm. Vivino was a consistent element as Music Director in Conan O’Brien’s late night career, since 1993. Donation. The Falcon, 1348 Route 9W, Marlboro. Info: 845-236-7970, fb.me/e/1ffscwevM

Menorah Lighting, 6pm. Menorah Lighting at Congregation Agudas Israel honoring everyone. Latke party. 290 North St, Newburgh.

Celebrate the Holidays with Richard Thompson, 7:30pm. Iconic British folk rock legend Richard Thompson, one of the world’s most critically acclaimed and prolific songwriters and admired guitarists, performs an intimate solo acoustic concert. $49.50-$59.50. The Egg, Empire State Plaza, Albany. Info: theegg.org

Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

Pet Photo Nights at Poughkeepsie Galleria, 5-7pm Dec. 6 & 13. Bring your pet for an adorable photo with Santa. Info: poughkeepsiegalleriamall.com/event/pet-night-with-santa-2021

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Interactive dinner theatre performance of A Christmas Carol Returns to the Hudson Valley, 5pm. Each event features a three-course meal following a reception where guests meet Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Nephew Fred and carolers in authentic Victorian costume. Adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic, the production is a tribute to the spirit of a traditional holiday, with script written by Theatre OnThe Road founders Frank and Kristen Marquette. Tickets 845-475-7973 or theatreonthe road@gmail.com

The Venue Uptown (Best Western), Kingston. Additional performances available – see online listings.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

The 2021 Women in Business Awards, 11:30am. During the holidays join Hudson Valley Magazine in celebrating the area’s top business women at the 2021 Women in Business Awards. Villa Borghese, 70 Widmer Rd., Wappingers Falls. Info: hvmag.com/women-in-business-homepage

Treat Yourself for the Holidays! Free Holistic Healthcare Clinic, 4-7pm. Many holistic Practitioners will be volunteering their time monthly to provide services, including: massage, chiropractic, reiki, other energy and body work, acupuncture, craniosacral massage, deep tissue body work and hypnosis. There’s also a prenatal and lactation specialist offering a breastfeeding cafe. Lace Mill, 165 Cornell St., Kingston. Info: healthcareisahumanright.com

Sunset Sensations Holiday Wine and Food event at Locust Grove, 5:30pm. Specially prepared treats by Locust Grove’s featured chef, wine pairings, and a tour of the mansion, decorated for the holidays! Three sampling pairings accompanied by presentations by the chef and our wine expert will fill your evening! 845-454-4500 for tickets. $35/person. Locust Grove Estate, 2683 South Road (Route 9), Poughkeepsie. Info: lgny.org/calendar.

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Family Services’ Festival of Trees, 4pm. Your family will enjoy beautifully decorated and unique holidays trees and wreaths, raffle prizes, music, and shopping local artisans and vendors. Festival of Trees brings holiday cheer and raises funds that support Family Services’. Learn how you can get your ticket or share your holiday spirit by decorating a tree or wreath at familyservicesny.org/events/festival-of-trees. Poughkeepsie Tennis Club, 135 S. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie.

Etched Christmas Tree Workshop. 6-8pm. Add holiday cheer to your home with this beautifully detailed tree. We’ll finish the tree with paints and other supplies in this festive workshop. Tree measures 16” X 20.5”. Tickets: $50. Held at 17 East Market St., Red Hook. Info: eventbrite.com/e/etched-christmas-tree-workshop-tickets-199407722867?aff=erelpanelorg

Holiday Performance: The Art of Theater and With My Own Hands, 7-8:30pm. Playwright and director Pascal Rambert will be in residence at PS21 from December 6-10, adapting and rehearsing two of his masterful plays with actors Jim Fletcher and Ismail ibn Conner. PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century, 2980 Rt 66, Chatham. Info: 518-392-6121, ps21chatham.org

Holiday Live Show – Mipso, 8pm. North Carolina-bred four-piece Mipso has captivated audiences with their finely layered vocal harmonies, graceful fluency in the timeless musical traditions of their home state, and a near-telepathic musical connection that makes their live show especially kinetic. Reserved seating: $45. Standing room: $30. The Barn at Levon Helm Studios, 160 Plochmann Lane, Woodstock. Info: levonhelm.com/shows/2021/12/10/mipso

Paige Turner’s Christmas Is A Drag! 8:30-10pm. NYC’s own Showbiz Spitfire is back to make your holiday season merry + bright with an evening full of jokes, songs, and yuletide cheer! Newburgh Vintage Emporium WARE-HOUSE, 10 New York 17K, Newburgh. Info: 845 926 0652, biggayhudsonvalley.com

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

3rd Annual Breakfast with Santa, 8am. Hosted by the Wappingers Falls PBA. Kids crafts, raffles and photos. Knights of Columbus, 2660 E Main St, Wappingers Falls. Info: facebook.com/events/254216369952138.

Santa at High Falls Fire District, 9am-12pm. Santa will tour the High Falls Fire District. High Falls Fire District, 333 Firehouse Rd., High Falls. Info: 845-687-0222

Art Workshop: Lines Let Loose with Meredith Rosiér, 9am-4pm. This one-day workshop reflects the focus of diversity in the mesmerizing world of line. All levels, ages 19+. Treat Yourself during the Holidays. $140 + $1 lab fee. Woodstock School Of Art, Woodstock. Info: 845-679-2388, info@woodstockschoolofart.org, bit.ly/3zV1HEN.

Holiday Market @ The Yard, 9am. This market will feature 20+ Hudson Valley Artisans. There will be food vendors, live music, beverages (alcoholic + non-alcoholic), holiday gift ideas and so much more. Hosted by by River Valley Guild. The Yard, 4 Hanna Ln., Beacon.

Holiday Wood Sign Workshop, 11am-1pm. You’ll select from several wood sign projects in this fun, festive workshop. Projects include Santa, Christmas Tree, Sled and more. $50. Held at 17 East Market St., Red Hook. Info: eventbrite.com/e/holiday-wood-sign-workshop-tickets-200388416147.

UC SPCA’s Annual Deck The Paws, 11am-2:30pm. Exclusive holiday shopping event – starting off with a silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $60 per person and seating is extremely limited. Starting with brunch, including mimosas while you shop to support a great cause! All proceeds benefit the animals of the Ulster County SPCA. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at UCSPCA.org. The Emerson Resort and Spa, 5340 Rt 28, Mt. Tremper. Info: UCSPCA.org

Holiday Maker’s Market + A Luminous Musical, Magical, Puppet-y Experience, 11am-5pm. Schedule of the Day: 11am Holiday market opens, 3:30pm lantern making begins, 4:44pm lantern & puppet procession. By donation. Willow Kiln Park, 5 Hardenburgh Ln, Rosendale. Info: 845-323-1374, bit.ly/3F1bXgT

Carols with the Cows, 12pm. Bundle up and join us for some holiday fun, cookies, and hot cocoa. Catskill Animal Sanctuary, 316 Old Stage Rd, Saugerties. Info: facebook.com/events/1247707835698130

Holiday Hoopla Parade and Winter Carnival, 12-3pm. The parade will kick off at noon from the New Paltz Middle School and proceed to Hasbrouck Park. Food, family fun and festivities for all. Hosted by the New Paltz Office for Community Wellness and the Ulster Prevention Council. If you would like to be part of the parade and/or the winter carnival, visit form.jotform.com/212934654615156. Hasbrouck Park/New Paltz, Hasbrouck Ave., New Paltz. Info: 845-256-5014, pkawamoto@townofnewpaltz.org

The Nutcracker, 1pm. Come see this holiday classic, presented by the ballet students of Hudson River Performing Arts Center. Marriott Pavilion at the Culinary Institute of America, 1946 Campus Dr., Hyde Park. Info: buy.tututix.com/hudsonriverperformingartscenter

Outdoor Holiday Boutique, 1-4:30pm. Shop local this season, swing by to see Santa, donate a toy at the Toys-for-Tots train stop and shop all of the awesome businesses in the village. We will have an Outdoor Holiday Boutique set up to feature local makers, bakers and creators. Our VCHS students will be singing for entertainment as well! The annual Village Tree Lighting Takes place as soon as the sun goes down. Held on Clinton Street in the Village of Montgomery. Info: facebook.com/events/1287721035019721

Vanaver Caravan and Arm-of-the-Sea present Into the Light, 2pm & 4pm. Into the Light tells the story of a young girl named Lucia who journeys around the world to find light in the darkest time of the year. The performance will feature Arm-of-the-Sea Theatre’s giant puppets with holiday songs, dances and music traditions such as Sankta Lucia, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas, Diwali, Yule, Advent and Solstice. All performers and audience members are required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination (ages 12+) upon entry. General Admission is $15 for all ages. Rosendale Theatre, Main St., Rosendale. Info: armofthesea.org

The Nutcracker, 2pm & 7:30pm, Dec. 11 and 2pm, Dec. 12. Sixth Annual production of the beloved holiday favorite. $25. Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center, 6050 Main St., Tannersville. Info: 518-263-2000, cmf@catskillmtn.org, catskillmtn.org

2021 Safe Harbors Holiday Celebration, 4-8pm. Family friendly fun, outdoor event. Featuring a tree lighting, carolers, snacks, Santa, Frosty & more. Safe Harbors of the Hudson | 111 Broadway, Newburgh.

3rd Annual Toys in the Basement Christmas Concert, 5-10pm. A fundraising concert hosted by 3 great cover bands: Gary and the Roaches, Chance Fiasco, and Noise In The Basement. Tickets are $20 per person and include a drink token that may be redeemed for a free glass of beer or wine. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to 2 great local charities: Sparrow’s Nest and the 8th Annual Toy Drive for patients of Maria Fareri Hospital. Revel 32°, 32 Cannon St, Poughkeepsie. Info: revel32.com/event-details/3rd-annual-toys-in-the-basement-christmas-concert.

Snowman Canvas and Caroling, 5pm. Tis’ the season for snowmen and caroling! We will be painting this adorable snowman on a 16×20 canvas while singing Christmas Carols! Your canvas will be pre-sketched for you. Bring the family and friends for a festive event. Make it a girls night, a date night or just because. Tickets are $40 per person and include everything needed to paint. Boiceville Inn, Rte. 28, Boiceville. Info: cup-corksandcanvas.com/event/snowman_canvas_and_caroling

Beacon Second Saturday, 5-9pm. A city-wide celebration of the arts held on the second Saturday of every month where galleries and shops stay open until 9pm, most of which are right along Main Street. In addition to displaying art from around the globe, the event often includes free gallery talks, live music, and wine tasting. Downtown Beacon, Main St., Beacon. Info: Beaconarts.org

Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice presents Broadway Holiday! 7pm. Come be uplifted by all the holiday magical Broadway tunes you know, popular and traditional, humorous and nostalgic performed by these world class artists! $30. Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice, 24 Main St., Phoenicia. Info: PhoeniciaVoiceFest.org

Holiday Soirée of Live Local Artists, 7pm. Join us at the sparkly and spacious Fuller Building for a soirée of live local artists! Modern dance performances, a silent auction, and a local DJ to spin out the night. Fuller Building, 45 Pine Grove Ave., Kingston.

Paige Turner’s Christmas Is A Drag, 8:30-10pm. NYC’s own Showbiz Spitfire is back to make your holiday season merry + bright with an evening full of jokes, songs, and yuletide cheer. This oversized Barbie wants a lot this Christmas and isn’t taking no for an answer. ‘Tis the season to get your stocking stuffed, and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas – Paige Turner style! The show features over-the-top live sung parodies and holiday classics like Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby and many more presents just waiting to be unwrapped. Tickets: BigGayHudsonValley.com. Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall St., Kingston. Info: 845-926-0652.