Woodstock installs new playground equipment at Andy Lee Field

Thanks to the efforts of the Town Clerk’s Office, bookkeeper, Highway Department and Supervisor Bill McKenna, Andy Lee Field now has new equipment that’s safe for children.

The new equipment was scheduled to arrive in July, but COVID-related supply chain and labor shortages pushed that back several months. It finally arrived November 2 and a crew worked to apply mulch and a soft material to make kids safer from falls and assembled all the equipment.

Advertisement

Featured are new slides, a jungle gym and swings.

In April, the Town Board established a Playground Replacement Equipment Capital Project fund and transferred $90,000 from the Open Space and Recreation Fund, which receives more from fees charged for subdivisions.

The equipment is manufactured by Miracle Recreation of Monett, Missouri, and was supplied by Pettinelli Recreation of Delmar, N.Y., who delivered and helped install it.Some new equipment was also installed at Rick Volz Field in Bearsville, while other pieces were refurbished and reinstalled, according to Highway Department Secretary Heather Eighmey.