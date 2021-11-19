Family’s Thanksgiving dinner will be take out again this year

Family of Woodstock will be hosting its annual community Thanksgiving dinner as it has done for more than 40 years, but much like 2020, things will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 25.

Instead of the traditional gathering in the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, Family will be distributing the meals to those who request them.

“We have a plan to make sure everyone has a special holiday meal, while keeping socially distanced and ensuring physical and emotional safety for everyone,” said Family of Woodstock in a recent announcement.

Family will provide turkeys with all the fixings or individual prepared meals to Woodstock, Bearsville, Shady, Lake Hill, Willow, Mount Tremper, Shokan and Boiceville.

To sign up for a Thanksgiving food basket or individual meals or to help distribute meals, call (845) 679-2485.