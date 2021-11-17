Briefly noted in Kingston (11/17/21)

Advertisement

Repair Café in Kingston

Kingston Repair Café was held on Saturday, November 13 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wurts Street. People brought their beloved but broken items for repair, including mechanical, electrical, wood, toys, clothes for sewing, china or glass and computers. This event was co-sponsored by Climate Smart Kingston, Repair Café Hudson Valley and Kingston Transition.

Train show in Kingston

The Kingston Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Train Show the next three weekends until December 5 from noon to 5 p.m. behind the YMCA at 21 Susan Street in Kingston. See a complete “O” scale railroad system in action. The villages and scenery are modeled after the Hudson Valley. Steam, diesel, old fashioned and modern trains, trolleys and even a circus train will be on display.