Briefly noted in Kingston (11/17/21)

Jamilia Khan is repairing the CD of Mary Ann Zimmerman of Esopus.

Michelle Elise of Kingston, known as the Zipper Goddess, waits for a customer.

Ken Fix It of Rosendale is replacing the socket of a marble lamp that Karol brought in to be repaired.

Bob Morton is examining why a music box brought in by Nancy Furstinger of Hurley has stopped playing.

Tom Joscelyn of New Paltz is repairing a floor lamp that was flickering owned by Gloria Davis of Marbletown.

Repair Café in Kingston

Kingston Repair Café was held on Saturday, November 13 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wurts Street.  People brought their beloved but broken items for repair, including mechanical, electrical, wood, toys, clothes for sewing, china or glass and computers.  This event was co-sponsored by Climate Smart Kingston, Repair Café Hudson Valley and Kingston Transition.

Familar village buildings.

Fifty-year club member Richard Edling of Tivoli.

Walt Kuhn of Staatsburgh watches as trains zips by with whistles.

Some of the scenes of the villages.

Club member Tom Scrivani is a 35-year member.

Train show in Kingston

The Kingston Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Train Show the next three weekends until December 5 from noon to 5 p.m. behind the YMCA at 21 Susan Street in Kingston. See a complete “O” scale railroad system in action. The villages and scenery are modeled after the Hudson Valley. Steam, diesel, old fashioned and modern trains, trolleys and even a circus train will be on display.

