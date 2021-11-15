Funds now available to eligible Hudson Valley homeowners impacted by flooding from Hurricane Ida

Up to $2 million in state emergency funding is now available to eligible homeowners in New York, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster counties impacted by flooding from Hurricane Ida earlier this year who could not access FEMA individual-assistance funding. Kingston-based Rupco will review and process applications in Ulster and Sullivan counties, and Orange County Rural Development Advisory Corporation will play that role in its county.

These funds will provide emergency repair grants to people of eligible incomes whose primary homes suffered damage during Hurricane Ida and cannot safely occupy their homes. The emergency funding is intended to serve as a bridge as New York waits for additional federal funding under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Congress passed earlier this fall.

Homeowners can apply to receive funding to cover the cost of emergency repairs necessary to bring their home into a safe and habitable condition. Eligible repairs may include but are not limited to repair or replacement of electrical and plumbing systems; furnaces, water heaters, water filtration systems, sump pumps, appliances, and remediation of other health hazards, such as testing and clearance costs.

Residents in the impacted counties should contact the call center at 646-786-0888.