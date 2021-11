During a sometimes tense public hearing on the 2022 budget, New Paltz Town Council members found themselves on the defensive about the impacts of a decision made in public long before the pandemic started, namely to borrow enough money to renovate a warehouse into a justice center with space for police and courts under one roof . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?