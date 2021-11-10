Kingstonians want affordable housing, developers allowed to reshape Uptown

The Kingston Common Council voted 8-1 to approve two easements for developers of The Kingstonian, allowing construction of a Schwenk Drive pedestrian bridge, and further construction on along Fair Street Extension. The controversial project is still being reviewed by the city. Ward 9 Alderwoman Michelle Hirsch was the only council member voting against.

There was more discussion of the Good Cause Eviction law, which aims to protect tenants from predatory rent increases and evictions without a court order. Giving tenants a right to renew their lease is also a component. Many speakers voiced support and urgency, noting New York’s eviction moratorium expiration on January 15, 2022 will create a perfect storm of housing issues amidst what is already a housing crisis. One suggested there would soon be people camping out on Broadway if the law was not passed, in a scene reminiscent of the homelessness crisis unfolding rapidly in other cities. The Council has taken some steps toward moving this law forward, but time is running out.

The Council also voted unanimously to return to in-person meetings. After over a year of absence from City Hall chambers, your next opportunity to share the air with your elected officials will be Monday, November 15 at 6:30pm, when the Council will start working through the proposed 2022 budget.

Watch the meeting:

