4.78% tax levy increase in Woodstock after budget approval

The Woodstock Town Board unanimously adopted the 2022 budget as proposed with no changes, resulting in a 4.78 percent tax levy increase after no tax hike last year, bringing back youth and senior recreation programs that were zeroed out due to COVID-19 and increasing funding for attorneys due to a jump in building enforcement cases.

The board voted at a special meeting November 4.

Spending for all funds is proposed at $8,947,757, up $520,330, or 6.17 percent, from $8,427,427 in 2021. The amount to be raised by taxes is $6,698,320, up $305,603, or 4.78 percent from $6,392,717.

The levy is just $314 below the cap. While the state cap is 2 percent or the cost of living increase, towns get credits for no increases the prior year.

The water rate will go up 2 cents to 44 cents per 100 gallons and the quarterly base meter charge is up $1 to $18.

The sewer rates are unchanged at $1.02 per 100 gallons and $17 for the quarterly charge.

The bueget includes funds for the Building Department to beef up enforcement of the town’s short-term rental statute. A construction debris dumping case in Shady and other issues have also taken attorneys’ time.

Also included in the budget is money for a part-time bookkeeper to learn the full time duties of Pam Boyle, though she isn’t retiring just yet.

Elected officials received 3 percent pay raises. Their salaries are as follows:

Town Supervisor Bill McKenna, $61,005;

Highway Superintendent Scott Bonstell, $74,784;

Town Clerk Jackie Earley, $55,375;

Town Board, $11,703 each.