Tony Falco Memorial Celebration this weekend

Memorial Weekend Celebration Sat Nov 6 & Sun Nov 7
The Visionary Life Of Tony Falco
“Away from Manhattan’s urban frenzy, one man’s hospitality has created an intimate stage for top tier musicians.”
– The New York Times
CELEBRATE:
Join us in celebrating the visionary life of Tony Falco, founder/creator/fearless leader of The Falcon, and numerous community projects.
WHERE:
The Falcon & The Falcon Underground Complex
1348 Route 9W, Marlboro NY
Advertisement
WHEN:
Saturday November 6 1:00-7:00 pm
Sunday November 7 1:00-7:00pm
PARKING/CARPOOLING:
Please help us by carpooling, dropping off passengers before parking, and by being respectful to the residents and businesses in the Hamlet of Marlboro. If you are able, park in a remote location and walk to the venue.
FOOD:
Celebrants may order from a limited menu at the kitchen’s outdoor station near the lower level patio entrance.
LIBATIONS:
The Falcon’s Main Stage Bar and The Falcon Underground’s NY Taproom Bar will be fully staffed and ready to serve.
MUSIC:
There will be music. Watch and listen!
“The arts make us better people, and having a place to commune and enjoy the arts together with others is almost a spiritual experience.”
– Tony Falco / The Falcon