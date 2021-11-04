Tony Falco Memorial Celebration this weekend

Memorial Weekend Celebration Sat Nov 6 & Sun Nov 7

The Visionary Life Of Tony Falco

Tony Falco 1956-2021

“Away from Manhattan’s urban frenzy, one man’s hospitality has created an intimate stage for top tier musicians.”

– The New York Times

CELEBRATE:

Join us in celebrating the visionary life of Tony Falco, founder/creator/fearless leader of The Falcon, and numerous community projects.

WHERE:

The Falcon & The Falcon Underground Complex

1348 Route 9W, Marlboro NY

WHEN:

Saturday November 6 1:00-7:00 pm

Sunday November 7 1:00-7:00pm

PARKING/CARPOOLING:

Please help us by carpooling, dropping off passengers before parking, and by being respectful to the residents and businesses in the Hamlet of Marlboro. If you are able, park in a remote location and walk to the venue.

FOOD:

Celebrants may order from a limited menu at the kitchen’s outdoor station near the lower level patio entrance.

LIBATIONS:

The Falcon’s Main Stage Bar and The Falcon Underground’s NY Taproom Bar will be fully staffed and ready to serve.

MUSIC:

There will be music. Watch and listen!​

“The arts make us better people, and having a place to commune and enjoy the arts together with others is almost a spiritual experience.”

– Tony Falco / The Falcon