New director chosen for Woodstock Library

Woodstock Library trustees have appointed Ivy Gocker as the new director of the Woodstock Public Library to replace Jessica Kerr, who can no longer commit to a full-time schedule due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The vote was unanimous to choose Gocker among three candidates. She starts December 1 at a salary of $70,000, the amount that was budgeted for 2022. Kerr will stay on part-time at least through December to help with the transition . . .

