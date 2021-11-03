Kingston man sentenced to 10 years for possessing loaded firearm

Jacob Jackson, age 22, of Kingston, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Wednesday, November 3 to 10 years in prison for possessing loaded firearms. He pleaded guilty earlier this summer and admitted possessing loaded firearms in December of 2019 and May of 2020 in cases that were investigated by Kingston Police Department and New York State Police.

Judge Rounds of Ulster County Court encouraged Mr. Jackson to use this experience and opportunity to serve the community and discourage other youths from going down the same path that brought him before the court. Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg agrees with the court and adds that “nothing good ever comes out of possessing and running around with illegal firearms. It creates danger to everyone, including children and law-abiding citizens in our community. It is costly in lives lost and the grief that it causes. It undermines the sense of safety that we all expect and need in our homes and neighborhoods.” The DA vows to continue vigorously pursuing the possession and use of illegal firearms.

Chief Assistant Emmanuel Nneji handled this case on behalf of the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. The defendant was represented by Bradford White of the Dutchess County Public Defender’s Office as a Conflict Defender for Ulster County.