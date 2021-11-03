In Woodstock, Majority Leader Jonathan Heppner gets the most votes 

Ulster County Legislature Majority Leader Jonathan Heppner sailed to re-election victory, getting the most votes of any legislator.

Heppner, a Democrat, won his fourth two-year term in the District 23 seat with 2054 votes, followed by Joan Paccione on the Republican and Air, Land and Water lines with 533 and Bill McKnight on the Working Families line with 173.

“A great Thank You to the voters of Woodstock, Glenford and West Hurley,” Heppner said after receiving the unofficial results. “Thanks to the work of the Ulster Democrats, we turned out votes with no real top of the ticket. It just shows the momentum of the Democrats in Ulster County…We’re delivering results despite the challenges this year.”

Heppner is especially proud of the 16 seats the Democrats are expected to hold in the Legislature, a big gain from the current 12-11 majority.

Woodstock’s Comeau referendum passes

Woodstock voters approved a Bonding resolution that will allow the town to borrow $1 million for its proposed $2.99 million renovation and addition to its town offices, the former Eames House on the 76-acre Comeau property. The referendum passed by a vote of 1119 to 796, a margin of 58.4% to 41.5%.

The intends to use $1.9 million it has in a Capital fund as the balance for the project.