The Falcon in Marlboro announces the passing of Tony Falco

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Falco.

Anthony Falco of Marlboro, NY, died on October 28, 2021, after a six-month battle with complications from Covid-19. Known to all as Tony, he was born on September 12, 1956, to Ferdinand and Margaret Falco in Staten Island, NY, where he was raised along with his six siblings.

A man with many passions and skills, a loving husband and father, and an engaged community leader, Tony is perhaps best known as the owner of The Falcon, the innovative music venue he founded in the early 2000s in Marlboro. The Falcon became a mecca for jazz musicians and one of the Hudson Valley’s most prominent and diverse music clubs as well as its most beautiful. Tony imagined the Falcon as a community-focused, multi-art, and musician-centric institution. At its pre-pandemic peak, the Falcon featured music on two stages nightly, rotating art exhibits, the Avalon Archives Museum, two restaurants, and a network of trails and decks overlooking Marlboro Falls.

In 1979, Tony attended SUNY New Paltz, where he met the love of his life, his wife of 37 years Julie Farrell. They were married in 1984 and had four children: Adrianne, Svetlana, Lee, and Julian. In 1983, Tony graduated from New Paltz with a degree in Environmental Science. Over his scientific career, he operated and designed several wastewater treatment facilities throughout the Hudson Valley and owned Environmental Labworks, a water testing laboratory located in the same building as The Falcon.