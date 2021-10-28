Voter guide, housing crisis & long COVID | HV1 Podcast #3

HV1 editor Brian Hollander is our first guest, breaking down this week’s local elections and ballot propositions. We also discuss the affordable housing crisis in the Hudson Valley and the tenant vs. landlord impasse on revising local housing laws.

In our second half, publisher Geddy Sveikauskas discusses a recent article about local hospitals caring for “long COVID” patients. He and host Zac Shaw continue their debate on vaccine mandates, and the disappearance of mental health services is also probed.