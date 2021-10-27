Mayor Noble announces new KFD chief

Mayor Steven Noble has announced that he has appointed Kingston Fire Department assistant chief Chris Rea as the new fire chief. Rea has completed 35 years with the Kingston Fire Department and has been the assistant fire chief for 18 years. He has also led the Kingston Fire Investigation Unit and the Hazardous Materials Response Team. Rea was an Ulster County fire investigator for 20 years and from 1998 to 2002 was the chief fire investigator. He is a New York State and Ulster County fire instructor and teaches courses at FDNY.

“Chris Rea has devoted his career to the Kingston Fire Department and is most knowledgeable about the Department’s day-to-day operations and current firefighting techniques,” said Mayor Noble. “We are pleased that he will be guiding the Department going forward and welcome Chief Rea to his new post.”

“I want to thank Mayor Noble for giving me this opportunity to head the Department, which I’ve been a part of for 35 years. I look forward to continuing to do what is best for the citizens of Kingston as well as for the fire service,” said Chief Rea.

In addition to his service to the Kingston Fire Department, Rea has been a fast-pitch softball coach for over 15 years, including as a manager for the Dutchess Community College team for 11 years, where he led the team to the National Championship Series three years in a row.