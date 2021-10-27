Briefly noted in Saugerties (10/27/21)

Saugerties Farmers’ Market Halloween

Celebrate Halloween at the Saugerties Farmers’ Market on Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 115 Main Street in Saugerties. Enjoy pumpkin-painting, kids’ games, farm animals, live music, a spooky arts corner and a costume contest at noon.

For additional information, visit @Saugertiesfarmersmarket on Instagram and Facebook.

Sign up for Wreaths across America in Saugerties

The Saugerties VFW Post 5034 is sponsoring a fundraiser for the annual Wreaths across America (WAA) campaign. The purpose of this fundraiser is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom by placing wreaths on the gravesites of those who served in the armed forces of this country.

The bus will leave for the Saratoga National Cemetery from the Saugerties Senior Center on December 18 at 10 a.m. The ceremony takes place at 12 noon, and Saugerties is scheduled for the placement of wreaths at 12:30 p.m. After placing the wreaths, participants will go to the American Legion Hall, a very short drive away, for a free hot luncheon.

According to Lt. Col. Anita Martin, who is chairperson of this WAA at Saratoga National Cemetery, the number of graves has increased to over 14,000. Volunteers are needed to assure that a wreath is placed on every gravesite.

Wreaths cost $15, or two for $30. Make checks payable to the Saugerties VFW 5034 and mail to: VFW Post 5034, PO Box 152, Saugerties NY 12477-0152. To participate, call Bob Howe at (845) 246-8510.

Takeout spaghetti dinner at Reformed Church of Saugerties

The Reformed Church of Saugerties will hold a takeout spaghetti dinner on Saturday, November 6 between 5 and 7 p.m. The Church is located at 173 Main Street. The cost is $12. Preorder at (845) 246-7084.